Chart of the Day: Atmus Filtration Technologies

The Chart of the Day belongs to the filtration products manufacturer Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 2/ 27 the stock gained 39.00%.

ATMU Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

74.70+ Weighted Alpha

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 8.00% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 86.35%

Technical support level at $31.98

Recently traded at $33.37 with 50 day moving average of $24.62

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $2.71 billion

Revenue projected to grow 1.10% this year and grow another 3.60% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 5.90% this year, increase an additional 6.50% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of .50% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 2 strong buy, 3 buy and 1 hold recommendation this month

Their price targets are between $28.00 and $36 with a consensus of $31

Value Line give the stock its average 3 rating with a 3-5 year price target of $25-$40

CFRA's MarketScope Advisor rates the stock a buy

610 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.