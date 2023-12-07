Chart of the Day: Armstrong World Industries - Building Materials

The Chart of the Day belongs to the building materials company Armstrong World Industries (AWI) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 10 / 31 the stock gained 21.07%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products. It serves commercial and residential construction markets, as well as renovation of existing buildings sectors. The company sells its products to resale distributors, ceiling system contractors, wholesalers, and retailers comprising large home centers. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

37.69+ Weighted Alpha

28.13% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

9 new highs and up 15.09% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 76.77%

Technical support level at $89.56

Recently traded at $91.27 with 50 day moving average of $77.53

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $3.94 billion

P/E 17.66

Dividend yield 1.16%

Revenue expected to grow 4.40% this year and another 2.40% next year

Earning estimated to increase 8.00% this year, an additional 9.00% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 11.51% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 1 strong buy, 4 buy, 8 hold and 2 sell opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $75 and $106

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 53 to 13 for the stock yo beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 9 to 1 for the same result

Value Line gives it the above average rating of 2 with 3-5 year price target of $95 - $140

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a 4 star buy

2,780 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

