Chart of the Day: Archrock - Natural Gas Equipment

The Chart of the Day belongs to the natural gas company Archrock (AROC) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 1/ 24 the stock gained 10.53%.

AROC Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Archrock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers various aftermarket services, such as sale of parts and components; and provision of operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

74.74+ Weighted Alpha

83.77% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

10 new highs and up 15.01% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 69.86%

Technical support level at $16.978

Recently traded at $17.54 with 50 day moving average of $15.63

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $2.71 billion

P/E 31.55

Dividend yield 3.60%

Wall Street projects Revenue will grow16.40% this year and grow another 7.80% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 131.00% this year, increase an additional 40.30% next year but continue to compound downward at an annual rate of 12.91% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 1 strong buy, and 3 buy recommendation this month

Analysts price targets are $16 to $18

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 9 to 2 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 2 to 0 for the same result

CFRAs MarketScope has a hold rating

5,940 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

