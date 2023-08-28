Chart of the Day: AptarGroup Delivers Healthcare

The Chart of the Day belongs to the healthcare company AptarGroup (ATR) I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 7/14 the stock gained 6.94%.

ATR Price vs Daily Moving Averages

AptarGroup, Inc. designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures. The company provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases; elastomer for injectable primary packaging components; and active material science solutions. It also sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. In addition, the company offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, elastomeric flow control components, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company primarily sells its products and services through its own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

25.00+ Weighted Alpha

17.04% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

4 new highs and up 5.79% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 72.77%

Technical support level at $125.79

Recently traded at $127.59 with 50 day moving average of $119.01

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap 8.21 billion

P/E 30.47

Dividend yield 1.33%

Revenue expected to grow by 5.50% this year and another 4.80% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 20.30% this year, an additional 9.00% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 7.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 2 strong buy, 1 buy, and 3 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts have a price target of $125 to $150 with a consensus of $137

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 82 to 5 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 23 to 2 for the same result

Value Line gives the stock its average rating of 3

CFRA's MarketScope rates it a 4 star strong buy with a price target of $138

2,840 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

