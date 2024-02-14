Chart of the Day: Apollo Asset Management - One of My Favorite PE Companies

The Chart of the Day belongs to the private equity/alternative asset management company Apollo Asset Management (APO) I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11/ 20 the stock gained 24.37%.

APO Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. The firm provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It also focuses on clean energy, sustainable industry, climate solutions, energy transition, industrial decarbonization, sustainable mobility, sustainable resource use, and sustainable real estate. It seeks to invest in companies based in across Africa, North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $750 million to $2500 million. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in North America, Asia, India and Europe.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

65.79+ Weighted Alpha

54.55% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 15.12% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 76.41%

Technical support level at $107.92

Recently traded at $109.87 with 50 day moving average of $96.72

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $61.80 billion

P/E 18.02

Dividend yield 1.55%

Wall Street projects Revenue will shrink 51.10% this year and grow again another 20.90% next year

Earnings are estimated to decrease 16.60% this year, increase an additional 15.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 15.52% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 6 strong buy, 4 buy, and 6 hold recommendations this month

Analysts price targets are $97 to 125 - with a consensus of $14 - 4% above its recent price

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 101 to 8 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 12 to 1 for the same result

Value Line gives the stock its above average rating of 2 with a price target of $117 for a 5% gain

CFRAs MarketScope has a4 star buy rating with a price target of $115

23,330 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten had a position in: APO . All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

