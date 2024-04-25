Chart of the Day: Antero Resources - Very Mixed Views

The Chart of the Day belongs to the oil & gas company Antero Resources (AR). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 2/ 16 the stock gained 31.16%.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2023, the company had approximately 515,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and approximately 172,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. Its gathering and compression systems also comprise 631 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

52.41+ Weighted Alpha

47.06% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

15 new highs and up 18.35% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 77.33%

Technical support level at $30.69

Recently traded at $31.44 with 50 day moving average of $27.47

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $9.54 billion

P/E 67.43

Revenue expected to decrease 6.80% this year and increase again by another 23.30% next year

Earnings estimated to decrease 24.10% this year and increase an additional 561.00% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 9 strong buy, and 8 hold recommendations in place on the stock

Analysts price targets are between $25 and $41 with a consensus of $32.75

Although Value Line rated the stock its lowest rating of 5 it has a price target of $32 for a 5% gain

CFRAs MarketScope has a 3 star hold rating and a price target of $25

MorningStar gives the stock a below average 2 star rating with a Fair Value estimate of $24

24,130 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

