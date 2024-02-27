Chart of the Day: Amphenol - Steady Revenue and Earnings Growth

The Chart of the Day belongs to the electronic components company Amphenol (APH) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 1/ 22 the stock gained 10.34%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems. The company offers connectors and connector systems, including harsh environment data, power, high-speed, fiber optic, and radio frequency interconnect products; busbars and power distribution systems; and other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products; other products comprising flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, other mechanical, and production related products. In addition, the company offers consumer device, network infrastructure, and other antennas; coaxial, power, and specialty cables; and sensors and sensor-based products. It sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives, and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers, and service providers in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device, and mobile network markets. Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

100% technical buy signals

43.44+ Weighted Alpha

41.27% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

12 new highs and up 7.34% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 71.82%

Technical support level at $107.56

Recently traded at $108.10 with 50 day moving average of $100.33

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap 64.47 billion

P/E 35.37

Dividend yield .79%

Wall Street projects Revenue will grow 7.10% this year and grow another 8.60% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 9.30% this year, increase an additional 11.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 4.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 4 strong buy, 4 buy, and 6 hold recommendations this month

Analysts price targets are $90 to $121 - consensus price target $110

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 291 to 13 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 59 to 2 for the same result

Value Line rates the stock it's average rating of 3 but has a price target of $100 for a 8% loss

CFRAs MarketScope has a 2 star sell rating with a price target of $79 for a 37% loss

11,170 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

