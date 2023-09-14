Chart of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) Extends Recovery Rally to 13-month High

The Barchart Chart of the Day belongs to Amazon.com (AMZN). I found the stock by using Barchart.com to find the "Barchart New Highs" page, and then I clicked on pull-down to select stocks with new 52-week highs. I then viewed the stocks on the list with the FlipCharts feature.

Amazon on Wednesday posted a new 13-month high and closed the day up +2.56% at 144.85. Amazon has been in a recovery rally this year, overcoming a good part of last year’s sharp sell-off. Any further rally to exceed the 1-1/2 year high posted in August 2022 of 146.57 would support the case that the current recovery rally can continue. Barchart’s overall Opinion Average on Amazon is currently at 100%.

Profile: Amazon.com is one of the largest e-commerce providers, with sprawling operations spreading across the globe. Its online retail business revolves around the Prime program well-supported by the company's massive distribution network. Further, the Whole Foods Market acquisition helped Amazon establish footprint in physical grocery supermarket space. Amazon also enjoys dominant position in the cloud-computing market, particularly in the Infrastructure as a Service space, thanks to Amazon Web Services, which is one of its high-margin generating businesses. Amazon has also become a household name with its Alexa powered Echo devices. Artificial Intelligence backed Alexa is helping the company sell products and services. The company reports revenue under three broad heading: North America, International and AWS, respectively. Amazon targets three categories of customers - consumers, sellers and website developers.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.