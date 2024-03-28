Chart of the Day: Air Lease - Leases Both Boeing and Airbus

The Chart of the Day belongs to the airplane leasing company Air Lease (AL) I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 3/ 6 the stock gained 16.81%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of 463 aircraft, including 345 narrowbody aircraft and 118 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

38.90+ Weighted Alpha

35.72% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 27.27% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 82.02%

Technical support level at $49.48

Recently traded at $50.76 with 50 day moving average of $43.09

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $5.60 billion

P/E 9.53

Dividend yield 1.63%

Revenue projected to grow 6.30% this year and grow another 10.00% next year

Earnings estimated to decrease 9.10% this year, increase an additional 19.90% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 26.16% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 7 strong buy, and 1 hold recommendations this month

Their price targets are between $41 and $62 with a consensus of $53

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 139 to 7 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 12 to 0 for the same result

Value Line give the company its average rating of 3

CFRAs MarketScope has a rating of hold

11,000 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

