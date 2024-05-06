Chart of the Day: ADMA Biologics - Hitting New Highs

The Chart of the Day belongs to the biomedical company ADMA Biologics (ADMA). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 4/ 23 the stock gained 4.13%.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

110.10+ Weighted Alpha

95.69% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

8 new highs and up 7.24% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 65.75%

Technical support level at $6.70

Recently traded at $6.81 with 50 day moving average of $6.18

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.55 billion

Revenue expected to grow 29.30% this year and another 16.80% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 330.80% this year and an additional 66.70% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 3 strong buy and 1 buy recommendation on the stock

Their price targets are $7.50 to $10.00 with a mid-point of $8.35 for a 23% gain

Value Line rate the stock an average 3

CFRAs MarketScope has a buy rating

MorningStar gives the stock an average 3 star rating with a Fair Value of $7.37

8,930 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

