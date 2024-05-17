Chart of the Day: Abercrombie & Fitch --- Hard to Ignore

The Chart of the Day belongs to casual apparel company Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 5 /6 the stock gained 6.52%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands. It sells products through its stores, various wholesale. franchise, and licensing arrangements, as well as e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

391.73+ Weighted Alpha

468.30% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 21.34% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 64.94%

Technical support level at $134.66

Recently traded at $138.15 with 50 day moving average of $124.13

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $6.93billion

P/E 21.99

Revenue expected to grow 6.20% this year and another 4.40% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 22.80% this year, an additional 5.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 18.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 3 strong buy, 1 buy and 5 hold recommendations

Value Line has the stock rated its average rating of 3 with a mid-point price target of $151

CFRAs MarketScope has a 3 star hold rating

MorningStar gives the stock an average 3 star rating with a Fair Value of $123.43

Only 28,610 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

