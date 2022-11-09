Chart Industries to buy industrial equipment maker Howden for $4.4 bln

Adds details on deal, background

Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturer Chart Industries Inc GTLS.N said on Wednesday it will acquire industrial equipment maker Howden for $4.4 billion from affiliates of KPS Capital Partners LP.

The deal will be funded through a combination of cash and shares of a newly created class of preferred stock, Chart said in a statement.

The company, which has more than 25 manufacturing locations worldwide, makes engineering equipment for energy and industrial gas markets.

Scotland-based Howden manufactures highly engineered fans, steam turbines and other air and gas handling equipment.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

