Chart Industries to buy industrial equipment maker Howden for $4.4 bln

November 09, 2022 — 07:31 am EST

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturer Chart Industries Inc GTLS.N said on Wednesday it will acquire industrial equipment maker Howden for $4.4 billion from affiliates of KPS Capital Partners LP.

The deal will be funded through a combination of cash and shares of a newly created class of preferred stock, Chart said in a statement.

The company, which has more than 25 manufacturing locations worldwide, makes engineering equipment for energy and industrial gas markets.

Scotland-based Howden manufactures highly engineered fans, steam turbines and other air and gas handling equipment.

