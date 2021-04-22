Chart Industries Stock Pops 10% on Strong Q1 Earnings

What happened

Shares of Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS), an independent manufacturer of equipment serving energy and industrial gas applications, defied the downtrend in overall markets for a 9.4% gain Thursday after the company released first-quarter financial results that were better than expected.

So what

Starting from the top, revenue checked in at $288.5 million, in line with management expectations but slightly below analysts' estimates calling for $306.8 million. The bottom line was stronger, with $0.80 in adjusted earnings per share, easily topping analysts' estimates calling for $0.69.

The company posted record orders of $417.2 million, which contributed to a record backlog of $934.1 million, a 29% increase compared to the prior year's first quarter. Gross margin as a percent of sales hit an adjusted 29.9%, the highest in four years. "We are seeing immediate benefit from our strategic inorganic investments in the order book as reflected in our record backlog, and the momentum in the clean revolution -- clean energy, clean water, clean food, and clean industrial -- is just getting started." said CEO Jill Evanko.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

GTLS data by YCharts.

The stock has risen 422% over the past year and Chart Industries remains a solid industrial company for investors, with its record backlog and the accelerating momentum toward a clean-energy future.

Management expects a strong second half and increased guidance. Chart Industries now expects full-year sales to check in between $1.36 billion and $1.41 billion, compared to prior guidance of $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to check in between $3.65 and $4.15, compared to prior guidance of $3.50 to $4.

10 stocks we like better than Chart Industries

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chart Industries wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Chart Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.