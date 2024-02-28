Chart Industries Shares Jump As Q4 Earnings, Outlook Better Than Consensus View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS), a manufacturer of engineered equipment, are climbing more than 12 percent Wednesday morning after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings, above analysts' view. The company's full-year earnings outlook also came in better than consensus estimates.

The company reported net income from continuing operations of $41 million or $0.88 per share for the fourth quarter, significantly higher than $15.8 million or $0.37 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding special items, earnings were $2.25 per share, that beat the average estimate of 16 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.08 per share.

Sales for the quarter more than doubled to $1.015 billion from $441.4 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.09 billion.

For the full year, Chart expects adjusted EPS to be in a range of $12.00 to $14.00, above the analysts' view of $10.88.

Full-year sales are expected to be in a range of $4.7 billion to $5.0 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $4.75 billion.

GTLS, currently at $148.67 has traded in the range of $101.44 - $184.65 in the last 1 year.

