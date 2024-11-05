Chart Industries shares can appreciate further, says Citi

Citi says Chart Industries (GTLS) shares have surged post earnings following the company’s strong margin and free cash flow performance, while management indicated that book/bill should be above one-times again in Q4. Citi sees opportunity for the stock to appreciate further assuming the company can deliver consistent and robust free cash flow. Chart’s backlog is in place and margins are healthy, while the company has initiatives underway to improve cash conversion, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm maintains a Buy rating on the shares with a $190 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GTLS:
- Chart Industries price target raised to $207 from $199 at Craig-Hallum
- Chart Industries price target raised to $200 from $198 at Stifel
- Chart Industries price target lowered to $145 from $146 at Barclays
- Chart Industries Sees Strong Q3 Growth and Positive Outlook
- Chart Industries reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.18, consensus $2.48
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.