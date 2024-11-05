Chart Industries shares can appreciate further, says Citi

Citi says Chart Industries (GTLS) shares have surged post earnings following the company’s strong margin and free cash flow performance, while management indicated that book/bill should be above one-times again in Q4. Citi sees opportunity for the stock to appreciate further assuming the company can deliver consistent and robust free cash flow. Chart’s backlog is in place and margins are healthy, while the company has initiatives underway to improve cash conversion, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm maintains a Buy rating on the shares with a $190 price target

