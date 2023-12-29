Chart Industries' Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Chart Industries Inc's 6.75% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: GTLS.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.375), with shares changing hands as low as $55.64 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.45% in the "Industrial Machinery & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GTLS.PRB was trading at a 13.42% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 4.83% in the "Industrial Machinery & Equipment" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 0.3526 - 0.4231.

Below is a dividend history chart for GTLS.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Chart Industries Inc's 6.75% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Chart Industries Inc's 6.75% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: GTLS.PRB) is currently off about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GTLS) are down about 1.4%.

