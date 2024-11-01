Chart Industries sees FY24 adjusted EPS ~$9.00, consensus $10.45

Sees FY24 revenue ~$4.2B-$4.3B, consensus $4.41B. Sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA ~$1.015B-$1.045B.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GTLS:
- GTLS Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 2 Top-Scoring Stocks With Great Growth Potential
- Chart Industries price target lowered to $146 from $147 at Barclays
- Chart Industries price target lowered to $165 from $185 at BofA
- Chart Industries price target lowered to $198 from $199 at Stifel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.