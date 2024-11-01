Chart Industries sees FY24 adjusted EPS ~$9.00, consensus $10.45

Sees FY24 revenue ~$4.2B-$4.3B, consensus $4.41B. Sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA ~$1.015B-$1.045B.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GTLS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.