Chart Industries Sees Full-year Earnings Better Than Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

For the full year, Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) expects earnings above analysts' estimates, whereas revenue in line.

For the 12-month period, GTLS expects adjusted income per share of $12 to $14, compared with analysts' view of $10.96 per share. Annual revenue is projected to be in the range $4.7 billion to $5 billion, in line with estimates of $4.75 billion.

GTLS was trading up by 6.47 percent at $140 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Below are the Q4 earnings highlights for Chart Industries:

Earnings: $43 million in Q4 vs. -$41.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.92 in Q4 vs. -$0.97 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Chart Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.25 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.09 per share Revenue: $1.015 billion in Q4 vs. $441.4 million in the same period last year.

