News & Insights

Markets
GTLS

Chart Industries Sees Full-year Earnings Better Than Estimates - Update

February 28, 2024 — 06:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

For the full year, Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) expects earnings above analysts' estimates, whereas revenue in line.

For the 12-month period, GTLS expects adjusted income per share of $12 to $14, compared with analysts' view of $10.96 per share. Annual revenue is projected to be in the range $4.7 billion to $5 billion, in line with estimates of $4.75 billion.

GTLS was trading up by 6.47 percent at $140 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Below are the Q4 earnings highlights for Chart Industries:

Earnings: $43 million in Q4 vs. -$41.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.92 in Q4 vs. -$0.97 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Chart Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.25 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.09 per share Revenue: $1.015 billion in Q4 vs. $441.4 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GTLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.