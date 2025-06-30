Chart Industries Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Chart Industries will discuss Q2 2025 financial results on July 31, 2025, via conference call and webcast.

Chart Industries, Inc. has announced a conference call scheduled for July 31, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results, which will be released prior to the market opening on the same day. Interested participants can join the call by dialling the provided toll-free or local numbers, and a live webcast along with presentation slides will be accessible on the company's investor relations website. A telephone replay will be available after the call until August 7, 2025. Chart Industries is recognized for its engineering and manufacturing of gas and liquid molecule handling technologies across various sectors, including clean power and CO2 capture, and operates globally with numerous manufacturing and service locations.

Chart Industries is poised to provide insights into its financial performance for the second quarter of 2025, indicating transparency and investor engagement.

The scheduled conference call allows for a live Q&A session, enhancing interaction with investors and stakeholders.

Chart's commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance bolsters its reputation as a responsible and ethical leader in the energy and industrial gas sectors.

The company operates a vast network with 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers, highlighting its extensive reach and capacity to serve diverse markets effectively.

When is Chart Industries' second quarter 2025earnings call

Chart Industries will host its second quarter 2025earnings callon Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can I participate in the Q&A session?

Participants can dial in toll-free at (+1) 800 549 8228 or (+1) 289 819 1520 to join the live Q&A session.

Where can I find the earnings release?

The second quarter 2025 earnings release will be issued before market open on July 31, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

A telephone replay of the conference call will be accessible at 1-888-660-6264 with passcode 51851 through August 7, 2025.

What does Chart Industries specialize in?

Chart Industries specializes in energy and industrial gas solutions, including equipment for liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, and CO2 capture.

$GTLS Insider Trading Activity

$GTLS insiders have traded $GTLS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDA S HARTY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $70,422

JILLIAN C. EVANKO (President and CEO) purchased 350 shares for an estimated $52,622

JOSEPH ROBERT BRINKMAN (VP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 328 shares for an estimated $49,126

GERALD F VINCI (VP & Chief Human Resources Ofc) purchased 175 shares for an estimated $25,880

HERBERT HOTCHKISS (VP, GC and Secretary) purchased 84 shares for an estimated $11,917

$GTLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $GTLS stock to their portfolio, and 314 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GTLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTLS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

$GTLS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTLS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $GTLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ati Modak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $180.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $225.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Eric Stine from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $220.0 on 01/10/2025

ATLANTA, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a global leader in energy and industrial gas solutions, has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results. Chart plans to issue its second quarter 2025 earnings release prior to market open on July 31



Participants wishing to join the live Q&A session must dial-in with the following information:







PARTICIPANT INFORMATION:







Toll-Free – North America: (+1) 800 549 8228





Toll North America and other locations: (+1) 289 819 1520





A live webcast and replay, as well as presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s investor relations website through the following link:



Q2 2025 Webcast Registration



. A telephone replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately two hours following the end of the call at 1-888-660-6264 with passcode 51851 through August 7, 2025.







About Chart Industries







Chart Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit





www.chartindustries.com





Investor Contact:







John Walsh





Senior Vice President, Investor and Government Relations





770-721-8899









john.walsh@chartindustries.com









