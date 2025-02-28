Chart Industries Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results, Highlighting Record Orders and Revenue Growth

Chart Industries reported increased orders and sales in Q4 2024, driven by strong demand and strategic acquisitions.

Chart Industries, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, marking significant growth driven by increased demand for energy and the company's acquisition of Howden. In Q4 2024, orders reached $1.55 billion, a 29.4% increase year-over-year, while sales grew by 10.8% to $1.11 billion. Adjusted operating income rose to $243.4 million, with an adjusted margin of 22.0%. For the full year, orders totaled $5.01 billion (up 13.2%), and sales hit $4.16 billion (up 17.5%). The company noted a solid backlog of $4.85 billion and expressed optimism for the upcoming year, highlighting partnerships with major entities like ExxonMobil and Bloom Energy to expand its clean energy technology offerings. Free cash flow for Q4 stood at $261 million, supporting a net leverage ratio of 2.80, with a target of below 2.5 for 2025. Chart anticipates continued growth, backed by a robust commercial pipeline and previous investments in operational excellence.

Potential Positives

Orders for Q4 2024 reached $1.55 billion, a 29.4% increase from Q4 2023, indicating strong demand and significant backlog for the company.

Adjusted operating income margin for Q4 2024 improved to 22.0%, reflecting a 90 basis point increase, showcasing enhanced operational efficiency.

Full year 2024 free cash flow (FCF) was $387.9 million, demonstrating strong cash generation capabilities, with $261.0 million of FCF in Q4 alone.

The company successfully reiterated its strong sales and earnings outlook for 2025, anticipating continued growth driven by a robust commercial pipeline and partnerships.

Potential Negatives

Orders in the Cryo Tank Solutions segment decreased by 11.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, signaling potential challenges in a key market segment.

Sales in the Cryo Tank Solutions segment saw a significant decrease of 26.4% in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, which could indicate weakening demand.

The Specialty Products segment experienced a 120 basis point decline in gross profit margin in Q4 2024 compared to the same quarter in 2023, attributed to inefficiencies and specific expenses, which could impact the segment's profitability going forward.

FAQ

What were Chart Industries' Q4 2024 sales figures?

Chart Industries reported sales of $1.11 billion in Q4 2024, a 10.8% increase excluding foreign exchange impacts.

How much did orders increase in Q4 2024?

Orders in Q4 2024 increased by 29.4% to $1.55 billion, including significant LNG project orders.

What was the free cash flow for Chart Industries in Q4 2024?

The free cash flow for Q4 2024 was $261 million after accounting for capital expenditures.

How did net cash from operating activities change in 2024?

Net cash from operating activities rose to $508.7 million in 2024, a substantial increase from 2023.

What is Chart Industries' outlook for 2025?

Chart Industries anticipates sales between $4.65 billion and $4.85 billion, supported by strong order backlog.

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Results shown are from continuing operations. When referring to any comparative period, all metrics are pro forma for continuing operations of the combined business of Chart and Howden (pro forma excludes the following businesses that were divested in 2023: Roots™, American Fan, Cofimco and Cryo Diffusion). The Howden acquisition closed on March 17, 2023.







Fourth quarter 2024 highlights compared to fourth quarter 2023, pro forma:









Orders of $1.55 billion, increased 29.4% and included phase one Woodside Louisiana LNG order



Orders of $1.55 billion, increased 29.4% and included phase one Woodside Louisiana LNG order



Sales of $1.11 billion, increased 10.8% excluding foreign exchange (“FX”)



Sales of $1.11 billion, increased 10.8% excluding foreign exchange (“FX”)



Reported operating income of $188.3 million (17.0% of sales) or $243.4 million when adjusted for unusual items primarily related to integration and restructuring, resulted in 22.0% adjusted operating income margin, an increase of 90 bps



Reported operating income of $188.3 million (17.0% of sales) or $243.4 million when adjusted for unusual items primarily related to integration and restructuring, resulted in 22.0% adjusted operating income margin, an increase of 90 bps



EBITDA of $260.7 million (23.6% of sales) was $283.6 million (25.6% of sales) when adjusting for the items described above, an increase of 190 bps



EBITDA of $260.7 million (23.6% of sales) was $283.6 million (25.6% of sales) when adjusting for the items described above, an increase of 190 bps



Reported net cash from operating activities of $281.5 million less capital expenditures of $20.5 million resulted in $261.0 million of free cash flow (“FCF”)













Full year 2024 highlights compared to full year 2023, pro forma:









Orders of $5.01 billion, increased 13.2%



Orders of $5.01 billion, increased 13.2%



Sales of $4.16 billion, increased 17.5% excluding FX



Sales of $4.16 billion, increased 17.5% excluding FX



Reported operating income of $647.5 million (15.6% of sales) or $876.3 million when adjusted for unusual items primarily related to integration and headcount restructuring, resulted in 21.1% adjusted operating income margin, an increase of 400 bps



Reported operating income of $647.5 million (15.6% of sales) or $876.3 million when adjusted for unusual items primarily related to integration and headcount restructuring, resulted in 21.1% adjusted operating income margin, an increase of 400 bps



EBITDA of $914.0 million (22.0% of sales) was $1,013.8 million (24.4% of sales) when adjusted for the above-mentioned items, an increase of 330 bps



EBITDA of $914.0 million (22.0% of sales) was $1,013.8 million (24.4% of sales) when adjusted for the above-mentioned items, an increase of 330 bps



Reported net cash from operating activities of $508.7 million less capital expenditures of $120.8 million resulted in $387.9 million of FCF











“Increasing demand for energy globally and a renewed focus on U.S. LNG contributed to record orders in the fourth quarter 2024 of $1.55 billion, setting up 2025 with strong backlog to achieve our reiterated full year 2025 outlook,” stated Jill Evanko, Chart Industries’ CEO and President. “Our anticipated continuing broad-based demand and strong aftermarket growth combined with Chart Business Excellence improvements are expected to drive additional margin expansion in 2025 building on our strong 2024 operational margin improvement. We are pleased to have achieved 2.80 net leverage ratio as of December 31, 2024 and look ahead in anticipation of achieving our target net leverage ratio of below 2.5 in 2025.”







Summary of fourth quarter and full year 2024.







Fourth quarter 2024 orders of $1.55 billion included the phase one of Woodside Louisiana LNG, which is utilizing our IPSMR® process technology and associated equipment resulted in backlog of $4.85 billion. Book-to-bill of 1.40 was driven by broad based demand inclusive of hydrogen, mining, space, carbon capture, data center, and traditional energy in addition to the previously mentioned LNG award. In the fourth quarter 2024, we booked $509.3 million of orders in Specialty Products, with strength in carbon capture, including a carbon capture and helium storage system for Pulsar Helium, space exploration including orders for jumbo cryogenic storage tanks, and EGRs for an Asian shipbuilder. In Heat Transfer Systems (“HTS”), strong orders of $536.1 million included the Woodside Louisiana LNG phase one award as well as a data center order for air-cooled heat exchangers, building on the growing demand for energy and electricity. Finally, Repair, Service and Leasing (“RSL”) orders of $369.2 million grew 14.2% compared to the fourth quarter 2023, reflecting our continued penetration of our installed base and service, repair and installation offerings globally.





Sales of $1.11 billion in the fourth quarter 2024 grew 10.1% when compared to the fourth quarter 2023 pro forma, with a headwind from foreign exchange of 0.7%. Sales in the fourth quarter 2024 were negatively impacted by $17 million compared to the FX rates we were forecasting for the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter 2024 sales in HTS and Specialty Products were records, with Specialty Products sales in LNG vehicle tanks, hydrogen & helium, infrastructure, and space exploration all growing over 100% when compared to the fourth quarter 2023.





Fourth quarter 2024 gross margin of 33.6% supported our adjusted operating margin of 22.0% as we continue to leverage SG&A to drive operating performance.





Fourth quarter reported diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $1.60, and when adjusted for unusual items was $2.66. Our fourth quarter 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per share faced headwinds from foreign exchange, the delta in the tax rate compared to forecast, the change in share count due to market price movement, and interest expense which combined for an approximate $0.33 headwind to fourth quarter 2024 EPS. We anticipate that our actions related to various internal restructuring projects that occurred in the fourth quarter 2024 will result in incremental tax rate improvements in full year 2025.





Full year 2024 orders of $5.01 billion contributed to sales of $4.16 billion which increased organically by 17.5%, excluding a foreign exchange headwind of (0.6%).





Full year gross margin of 33.4% reflects Chart Business Excellence (“CBE”) actions, the positive impact from aftermarket and full solution project mix, and is progressing to our 2026 medium-term target of mid-30% gross margin. The gross margin improvement is reflected in full year 2024 adjusted operating margin of 21.1%, a 400 bps increase compared to full year 2023. This also reflects the synergies achieved to date, allowing us to continue to leverage SG&A, which we expect to remain a tailwind in 2025.





Our expectation is to continue to grow our aftermarket business, contributing to our anticipated further improvement in operating margin. In 2024, assets under management increased by 43%, assets connected to Digital Uptime increased by 27%, and we increased our service agreements in the year by 122 agreements, or 31%.





Full year 2024 reported operating income of $647.5 million was $876.3 million when adjusted. This contributed to reported diluted EPS for the full year of $4.17 or $8.36 when adjusted.







Continuing to build partnerships that support our growth outlook.







With over $2.0 billion of customer commitments that have not yet been booked into backlog as well as approximately $24 billion in our commercial pipeline, we anticipate a strong 2025 demand year. We continue to build partnerships in our end markets, including recently with the following partners:







We signed a global master goods and services agreement with ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) to set the terms, conditions and commercial framework for us to provide LNG equipment, technology and services for ExxonMobil’s global portfolio of projects.



We signed a global master goods and services agreement with ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) to set the terms, conditions and commercial framework for us to provide LNG equipment, technology and services for ExxonMobil’s global portfolio of projects.



Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), a global leader in fuel cell electricity generation recently announced our carbon capture partnership that will use natural gas and fuel cells to generate near zero-carbon, always-on power. Together, we intend to offer a solution to customers, like data centers and manufacturers, who are seeking power solutions that can be deployed rapidly without compromising reliability or emission goals. In conjunction with this partnership, Bloom Energy Company placed an order in fourth quarter 2024 for a CO2 capture plant at their facility.



Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), a global leader in fuel cell electricity generation recently announced our carbon capture partnership that will use natural gas and fuel cells to generate near zero-carbon, always-on power. Together, we intend to offer a solution to customers, like data centers and manufacturers, who are seeking power solutions that can be deployed rapidly without compromising reliability or emission goals. In conjunction with this partnership, Bloom Energy Company placed an order in fourth quarter 2024 for a CO2 capture plant at their facility.



We are proud to partner with GCC on their Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study phase utilizing our Cryogenic Carbon Capture™ Technology at the GCC Odessa cement plant. The captured carbon will be utilized in enhanced oil recovery operations in the Permian Basin.



We are proud to partner with GCC on their Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study phase utilizing our Cryogenic Carbon Capture™ Technology at the GCC Odessa cement plant. The captured carbon will be utilized in enhanced oil recovery operations in the Permian Basin.



Chart has entered a partnership with Reliant Carbon Capture & Storage to implement post combustion CO2 capture facilities at multiple power stations using Chart’s Cryogenic Carbon Capture solutions.









LNG demand is strong.







Our LNG end market ended 2024 with strength, with the order for Woodside Louisiana LNG phase one booked in the fourth quarter. We are seeing an expanded commercial pipeline of global opportunities, and additional projects that are now looking to move ahead given the increasing demand for natural gas. India, Japan, and the Philippines have recently shared their intent to import U.S. LNG, supported by the current U.S. Administration’s support of growing American energy production.





We are pleased to support Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” (NYSE: LNG)) and Bechtel Energy, Inc. on the Corpus Christi Stage 3 Liquefaction Project (“CCL Stage 3”) with our IPSMR® process technology for LNG liquefaction and associated equipment. Cheniere’s first cargo out of CCL Stage 3 was meaningfully ahead of schedule. We are also supporting Cheniere over the coming years with our recently executed Master Services Agreement.







FCF of $261.0 million in the fourth quarter 2024 contributed to December 31, 2024 net leverage ratio of 2.80; we reiterate our net leverage ratio target of 2.0 to 2.5, which we anticipate achieving in 2025.







Our 2017 seven-year convertible notes and warrants settled in full in the fourth quarter of 2024 via paying the principal in cash and delivery of shares for the settlement of premium.







Fourth quarter and full year 2024 segment results (as compared to the fourth quarter and full year 2023, pro forma continuing operations unless noted otherwise).









Cryo Tank Solutions (“CTS”):



Fourth quarter 2024 CTS orders of $138.5 million decreased 11.9% when compared to the fourth quarter 2023, primarily driven by softer EMEA industrial gas demand, and the fourth quarter 2023 having three customers that ordered larger projects related to vaporizers and fan bundles (in the Americas). Demand to start 2025 and the commercial pipeline for 2025 in CTS is picking up and expected to drive year-over-year increases in orders and sales. Fourth quarter 2024 sales of $150.2 million decreased 26.4% when compared to the fourth quarter 2023, which had approximately $17 million of specific project sales that did not repeat in the fourth quarter 2024. Reported gross profit margin of 24.4% increased 210 bps compared to the fourth quarter 2023.





Full year 2024 CTS orders of $582.9 million decreased 7.3% when compared to the full year 2023, primarily driven by specific larger orders in 2023 as well as in the second half of 2024 slower demand in industrial gas in China and Europe. Sales for the full year 2024 were $637.9 million, a decrease of 1.5%. Continued efforts in efficiency and operational improvements drive an improvement in gross margin of 140 bps in the year to 22.5%.







Heat Transfer Systems:



Fourth quarter 2024 HTS orders, sales, gross profit, gross margin, operating income, operating income margin and EBITDA and EBITDA margin were all records for the segment for any quarter in our history. Fourth quarter 2024 HTS orders of $536.1 million increased 66.3% when compared to the fourth quarter 2023 driven by the Woodside Louisiana LNG phase one order and growth in the order book for all other HTS. Fourth quarter 2024 HTS sales of $288.8 million grew 14.2% compared to the fourth quarter 2023 and had associated gross profit margin of 31.8%.





Full year 2024 HTS orders of $1.47 billion increased 30.2%, and sales of $1.04 billion increased 15.2% when compared to the full year 2023. Gross margin of 28.9% was a 100 bps improvement compared to the prior year. All of these metrics reflect the CBE and throughput efforts of the team as well as the strong LNG foundation in our order book and backlog.







Specialty Products



: Fourth quarter 2024 Specialty Products orders of $509.3 million increased 27.7% when compared to the fourth quarter 2023 driven by orders in carbon capture, energy recovery, infrastructure, and space exploration more than doubling compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 Specialty Products sales of $316.9 million increased 47.7% when compared to the fourth quarter 2023 driven by a combination of meaningful double-digit increases (30% or more) in sales in carbon capture, hydrogen & helium, LNG vehicle tanks, infrastructure, water treatment, space exploration, energy recovery and marine. Reported gross profit margin of 27.4% decreased 120 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter 2023 (gross margin increased 110 bps sequentially compared to the third quarter 2024), reflecting specific third-party expenses and inefficiencies in startup incurred at the Theodore, Alabama USA facility. We anticipate these specific costs to not repeat as we start 2025.





Full year 2024 Specialty Products orders of $1.56 billion increased 9.2% and sales of $1.11 billion increased 24.7% when compared to full year 2023. Gross margin of 27.0% for the full year 2024 declined 100 bps driven by startup inefficiencies and costs at our Teddy2 facility.







Repair, Service and Leasing:



Fourth quarter 2024 RSL orders of $369.2 million increased 14.2% when compared to the fourth quarter 2023, driven by generally strong aftermarket trends as well as a $25 million retrofit order for a utility. Fourth quarter 2024 sales of $350.7 million increased 4.1%. Reported RSL gross profit margin of 44.8% was in-line with our typical gross profit margin in RSL.





Full year RSL orders, sales, gross profit, gross margin, operating income, operating income margin and EBITDA and EBITDA margin were all records for the segment for the full year 2024. Full year 2024 RSL orders of $1.39 billion grew 10.5% and sales of $1.37 billion grew 19.2% compared to 2023. Full year 2024 gross margin of 47.0% reflected larger field service and aftermarket projects in the second and third quarters of 2024. RSL backlog of $577.1 million as of December 31, 2024 combined with a strong start to the first quarter in aftermarket orders support our anticipated high-single digit to 10% growth for the RSL segment in 2025.







Reiterate our 2025 outlook.







We reiterate our prior 2025 outlook. Our 2025 sales are anticipated to be in the range of $4.65 billion to $4.85 billion, associated anticipated adjusted EBITDA between $1.175 billion and $1.225 billion and associated adjusted diluted EPS of $12.00 to $13.00 on share count of approximately 45.5 million. We anticipate our tax rate will be approximately 22%. Additionally, we reiterate that we anticipate ending 2025 with approximately $3 billion of net debt, based on full year 2025 FCF generation between $550 and $600 million.





Our strong December 31, 2024 backlog, including the Woodside Louisiana LNG phase one order that was received in December 2024 as well as a large $35 million mining order and a strong year-to-date start for space exploration orders, supports our full year 2025 guidance range, offsetting the potential negative foreign exchange impact, that if it holds as it is currently for the full year, would have approximately a 2% negative impact on sales. We anticipate the second half 2025 to sequentially increase when compared to the first half 2025 given the timing of the aforementioned orders. Our first quarter is anticipated to be the lowest quarter of the year, as is typical.







CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

















(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)

























































Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended





December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023











Sales





$





1,106.80









$





1,015.00









$





4,160.30









$





3,352.50









Cost of sales









734.5













680.7













2,771.50













2,312.10









Gross profit









372.3













334.3













1,388.80













1,040.40









Selling, general and administrative expenses









134













129.9













547.4













486.3









Amortization expense









50













48.4













193.9













163.4









Operating expenses









184













178.3













741.3













649.7









Operating income









188.3













156













647.5













390.7









Acquisition related finance fees









—













—













—













26.1









Interest expense, net









79.8













86.4













328.5













289.1









Other (income) expense, net









-3.7













11.1













0.5













17.5









Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in (loss) earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net









112.2













58.5













318.5













58









Income tax expense, net









27.7













7.2













78.6













3









Income from continuing operations before equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net









84.5













51.3













239.9













55









Equity in (loss) earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net









-1.2













0.1













-3.6













2.5









Net income from continuing operations









83.3













51.4













236.3













57.5









(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax









-0.7













2













-3.5













-0.6









Net income









82.6













53.4













232.8













56.9









Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests of continuing operations, net of taxes









3













3.6













14.3













9.6









Net income attributable to Chart Industries, Inc.





$





79.60









$





49.80









$





218.50









$





47.30



















CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) — (Continued)













(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)

















































Amounts attributable to Chart common stockholders







































Income from continuing operations





$





80.30









$





47.80









$





222.00









$





47.90









Less: Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividend requirement









6.8













6.8













27.2













27.3









Income from continuing operations attributable to Chart









73.5













41













194.8













20.6









(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax









-0.7













2













-3.5













-0.6









Net income attributable to Chart common stockholders





$





72.80









$





43.00









$





191.30









$





20.00















































Basic earnings per common share attributable to Chart Industries, Inc.







































Income from continuing operations





$





1.73









$





0.98









$





4.62









$





0.49









(Loss) income from discontinued operations









-0.02













0.04













-0.08













-0.01









Net income attributable to Chart Industries, Inc.





$





1.71









$





1.02









$





4.54









$





0.48











Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Chart Industries, Inc.







































Income from continuing operations





$





1.60









$





0.88









$





4.17









$





0.44









(Loss) income from discontinued operations









-0.02













0.04













-0.07













-0.01









Net income attributable to Chart Industries, Inc.





$





1.58









$





0.92









$





4.10









$





0.43











Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:







































Basic









42.47













41.99













42.15













41.97









Diluted



(1) (2)











46.02













46.74













46.67













46.82









_______________







(1)



Includes an additional 3.29 and 4.31 shares related to the convertible notes due 2024 and associated warrants in our diluted earnings per share calculation for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, respectively. The associated hedge, which helps offset this dilution, cannot be taken into account under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). If the hedge could have been considered, it would have reduced the additional shares by 1.25 and 2.21 for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, respectively.







(2)



Includes an additional 4.56 and 4.87 shares related to the convertible notes due 2024 and associated warrants in our diluted earnings per share calculation for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively. The associated hedge, which helps offset this dilution, cannot be taken into account under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). If the hedge could have been considered, it would have reduced the additional shares by 2.49 and 2.53 for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively.



















CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)









(Dollars in millions)

























Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended





December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















OPERATING ACTIVITIES







































Net income





$





82.6













$





53.4













$





232.8













$





56.9













Less: (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax









(0.7





)













2.0

















(3.5





)













(0.6





)









Income from continuing operations









83.3

















51.4

















236.3

















57.5













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





































Bridge loan facility fees









—

















—

















—

















26.1













Depreciation and amortization









69.9

















67.9

















269.9

















231.1













Employee share-based compensation expense









4.6

















3.4

















18.9

















12.6













Financing costs amortization









4.9

















5.2

















19.1

















17.2













Deferred income tax benefit









(26.1





)













(79.3





)













(26.1





)













(79.3





)









Other non-cash operating activities









(5.5





)













(1.1





)













(8.2





)













3.8













Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





































Accounts receivable









30.5

















(14.6





)













(14.5





)













(76.5





)









Inventories









30.5

















18.2

















54.9

















20.8













Unbilled contract revenue









(72.0





)













(32.6





)













(267.7





)













(166.0





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









20.8

















(6.4





)













4.4

















27.6













Accounts payable and other current liabilities









80.5

















151.0

















190.1

















237.2













Customer advances and billings in excess of contract revenue









9.3

















(77.3





)













(4.0





)













(58.2





)









Long-term assets and liabilities









50.8

















42.9

















35.6

















(19.1





)











Net Cash Provided By Continuing Operating Activities











281.5

















128.7

















508.7

















234.8















Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Discontinued Operating Activities





(1)











(0.1





)













1.6

















(5.7





)













(67.6





)











Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities











281.4

















130.3

















503.0

















167.2















INVESTING ACTIVITIES







































Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired









—

















—

















—

















(4,322.3





)









Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested









—

















182.9

















—

















474.8













Capital expenditures









(20.5





)













(20.2





)













(120.8





)













(135.6





)









Investments









—

















(2.8





)













(13.1





)













(11.6





)









Other investing activities









0.8

















4.9

















(4.9





)













7.2















Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Continuing Investing Activities











(19.7





)













164.8

















(138.8





)













(3,987.5





)











Net Cash Used In Discontinued Investing Activities











—

















—

















(2.5





)













(2.6





)











Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Investing Activities











(19.7





)













164.8

















(141.3





)













(3,990.1





)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES







































Borrowings on credit facilities









1,448.4

















560.8

















3,735.1

















1,895.1













Repayments on credit facilities









(1,380.7





)













(666.9





)













(3,627.2





)













(1,901.2





)









Repayment of convertible notes









(258.7





)













—

















(258.7





)













—













Borrowings on term loan









—

















0.1

















—

















1,747.3













Repayments on term loan









(50.0





)













(150.1





)













(50.0





)













(158.3





)









Payments for debt issuance costs









(0.1





)













(2.7





)













(10.2





)













(136.2





)









Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net









—

















—

















—

















11.7













Dividend distribution to noncontrolling interests









—

















—

















—

















(12.2





)









Dividends paid on mandatory convertible preferred stock









(6.8





)













(6.8





)













(27.2





)













(27.3





)









Other financing activities









(2.6





)













0.1

















(5.5





)













(6.4





)











Net Cash (Used in) Provided By Financing Activities











(250.5





)













(265.5





)













(243.7





)













1,412.5













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









(13.2





)













6.6

















(8.6





)













6.2













Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents including cash classified within current assets held for sale









(2.0





)













36.2

















109.4

















(2,404.2





)









Less: net decrease in cash classified within current assets held for sale









—

















5.0

















—

















—













Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents









(2.0





)













41.2

















109.4

















(2,404.2





)









Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period



(2)











312.5

















159.9

















201.1

















2,605.3















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD







$





310.5













$





201.1













$





310.5













$





201.1













_______________







(1)



Includes the settlement of claims related to the Pacific Fertility Clinic lawsuits in the amount of $73.0 in March 2023.







(2)



Includes restricted cash of $1,941.7 as of the beginning of the period ended December 31, 2023.



















CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)









(Dollars in millions)

























December 31,





















2024





















2023

















ASSETS

























Current Assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





308.6













$





188.3













Accounts receivable, less allowances of $4.5 and $5.9, respectively









752.3

















758.9













Inventories, net









490.5

















576.3













Unbilled contract revenue









735.1

















481.7













Other current assets









178.9

















209.2















Total Current Assets











2,465.4

















2,214.4













Property, plant and equipment, net









864.2

















837.6













Goodwill









2,899.9

















2,906.8













Identifiable intangible assets, net









2,540.6

















2,791.9













Other assets









353.8

















351.7















TOTAL ASSETS







$





9,123.9













$





9,102.4



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

























Current Liabilities























Accounts payable









1,058.9

















811.0













Customer advances and billings in excess of contract revenue









362.2

















376.6













Accrued interest









110.4

















92.5













Current portion of long-term debt









0.9

















258.5













Other current liabilities









257.4

















327.6















Total Current Liabilities











1,789.8

















1,866.2













Long-term debt









3,640.7

















3,576.4













Deferred tax liabilities









544.9

















568.2













Other long-term liabilities









153.3

















152.6















Total Liabilities











6,128.7

















6,163.4



































Equity























Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, $1,000 aggregate liquidation preference — 10,000,000 shares authorized, 402,500 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









—

















—













Common stock, par value $0.01 per share — 150,000,000 shares authorized, 45,657,062 and 42,754,241 shares issued at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









0.5

















0.4













Additional paid-in capital









1,889.3

















1,872.5













Treasury stock; 760,782 shares at both December 31, 2024 and 2023









(19.3





)













(19.3





)









Retained earnings









1,113.4

















922.1













Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income









(155.1





)













10.8













Total Chart Industries, Inc. Shareholders' Equity









2,828.8

















2,786.5













Noncontrolling interests









166.4

















152.5













Total Equity









2,995.2

















2,939.0















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







$





9,123.9













$





9,102.4



























CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









OPERATING SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)









(Dollars in millions)

























Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended





December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Sales







































Cryo Tank Solutions





$





150.2













$





205.6













$





637.9













$





640.8













Heat Transfer Systems









288.8

















255.2

















1,035.3

















891.2













Specialty Products









316.9

















217.0

















1,114.3

















819.9













Repair, Service & Leasing









350.7

















340.7

















1,372.7

















1,029.2













Intersegment eliminations









0.2

















(3.5





)













0.1

















(28.6





)











Consolidated







$





1,106.8













$





1,015.0













$





4,160.3













$





3,352.5















Gross Profit







































Cryo Tank Solutions





$





36.6













$





46.5













$





143.5













$





132.0













Heat Transfer Systems









91.7

















76.7

















299.0

















246.8













Specialty Products









86.8

















62.5

















301.1

















221.4













Repair, Service & Leasing









157.2

















148.6

















645.2

















440.2















Consolidated







$





372.3













$





334.3













$





1,388.8













$





1,040.4















Gross Profit Margin







































Cryo Tank Solutions









24.4





%













22.6





%













22.5





%













20.6





%









Heat Transfer Systems









31.8





%













30.1





%













28.9





%













27.7





%









Specialty Products









27.4





%













28.8





%













27.0





%













27.0





%









Repair, Service & Leasing









44.8





%













43.6





%













47.0





%













42.8





%











Consolidated











33.6





%













32.9





%













33.4





%













31.0





%











Operating Income





(Loss)







































Cryo Tank Solutions





$





21.1













$





22.6













$





74.6













$





54.5













Heat Transfer Systems









75.7

















55.3

















233.3

















175.8













Specialty Products









51.1

















35.1

















173.1

















119.7













Repair, Service & Leasing









85.4

















82.3

















350.5

















203.3













Corporate









(45.0





)













(39.3





)













(184.0





)













(162.6





)











Consolidated







$





188.3













$





156.0













$





647.5













$





390.7















Operating Margin







































Cryo Tank Solutions









14.0





%













11.0





%













11.7





%













8.5





%









Heat Transfer Systems









26.2





%













21.7





%













22.5





%













19.7





%









Specialty Products









16.1





%













16.2





%













15.5





%













14.6





%









Repair, Service & Leasing









24.4





%













24.2





%













25.5





%













19.8





%











Consolidated











17.0





%













15.4





%













15.6





%













11.7





%























CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









ORDERS AND BACKLOG (UNAUDITED)









(Dollars in millions)

























Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended





December 31,





















2024

















2023





















2024

















2023

















Orders







































Cryo Tank Solutions





$





138.5









$





157.6













$





582.9









$





608.8













Heat Transfer Systems









536.1













324.7

















1,467.7













1,114.2













Specialty Products









509.3













399.8

















1,562.0













1,341.6













Repair, Service & Leasing









369.2













328.4

















1,393.3













1,100.8













Intersegment eliminations









—













(1.4





)













0.9













(25.2





)











Consolidated







$





1,553.1









$





1,209.1













$





5,006.8









$





4,140.2































As of

















December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













December 31,









2023













Backlog































Cryo Tank Solutions





$





290.3













$





316.5













$





361.9













Heat Transfer Systems









2,097.4

















1,878.0

















1,716.5













Specialty Products









1,888.1

















1,755.3

















1,631.1













Repair, Service & Leasing









577.1

















593.4

















587.9













Intersegment eliminations









(7.8





)













(7.9





)













(18.6





)











Consolidated







$





4,845.1













$





4,535.3













$





4,278.8



























CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. – CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. - CONTINUING OPERATIONS









(UNAUDITED)









(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

























Q4 2023













Q1 2024













Q2 2024













Q3 2024













Q4 2024

















2024

















Amounts attributable to Chart common stockholders























































Net income attributable to Chart Industries, Inc.





$





49.8













$





11.3













$





58.6













$





69.0













$





79.6













$





218.5













Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax









2.0

















(2.2





)













(0.2





)













(0.4





)













(0.7





)













(3.5





)









Income from continuing operations









47.8

















13.5

















58.8

















69.4

















80.3

















222.0













Less: Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividend requirement









6.8

















6.8

















6.8

















6.8

















6.8

















27.2













Income from continuing operations attributable to Chart (U.S. GAAP)









41.0

















6.7

















52.0

















62.6

















73.5

















194.8













Unrealized loss (gain) on investments in equity securities and loss from strategic equity method investments



(1)











2.6

















4.3

















2.4

















(11.0





)













3.9

















(0.4





)









Deal related and integration costs



(3)











5.5

















14.3

















7.4

















8.2

















4.5

















34.4













Step up amortization on inventory, intangibles and fixed assets from Howden acquisition









46.3

















46.6

















46.9

















46.3

















42.2

















182.0













Restructuring & related costs









2.3

















5.1

















4.3

















1.7

















4.6

















15.7













Other one-time items



(2)











7.8

















—

















2.0

















3.9

















5.3

















11.2













Tax effects









(11.3





)













(14.4





)













(11.8





)













(9.8





)













(11.6





)













(47.6





)











Adjusted earnings attributable to Chart Industries, Inc. (non-GAAP)







$





94.2













$





62.6













$





103.2













$





101.9













$





122.4













$





390.1































Q4 2023





Diluted EPS













Q1 2024





Diluted EPS













Q2 2024





Diluted EPS













Q3 2024





Diluted EPS













Q4 2024





Diluted EPS













2024





Diluted EPS











Reported income from continuing operations attributable to Chart (U.S. GAAP)





$





0.88













$





0.14













$





1.10













$





1.34













$





1.60













$





4.17













Unrealized loss (gain) on investments in equity securities and loss from strategic equity method investments



(1)











0.06

















0.09

















0.05

















(0.24





)













0.08

















(0.01





)









Deal related and integration costs



(3)











0.11

















0.31

















0.15

















0.18

















0.10

















0.74













Step up amortization on inventory, intangibles and fixed assets from Howden acquisition









0.99

















1.00

















1.00

















0.99

















0.92

















3.90













Restructuring & related costs









0.05

















0.11

















0.09

















0.04

















0.10

















0.34













Other one-time items



(2)











0.16

















—

















0.04

















0.08

















0.11

















0.24













Tax effects









(0.24





)













(0.31





)













(0.25





)













(0.21





)













(0.25





)













(1.02





)











Adjusted earnings attributable to Chart Industries, Inc. (non-GAAP)







$





2.01













$





1.34













$





2.18













$





2.18













$





2.66













$





8.36















Share count













46.74





















46.73





















47.25





















46.67





















46.02





















46.67















_______________







(1)



Includes the mark-to-market of our inorganic investments in Avina, McPhy, Stabilis and certain of our minority investments as well as losses from strategic equity method investments.







(2)



Other one-time items includes costs associated with the termination of a pension plan and other plan expenses, asset impairments, pre-Howden acquisition related tax assessments and legal costs associated with a non-recurring item







(3)



Deal related and integration costs primarily includes costs associated with integrating Howden and impacts from the 2023 divestitures. Q4 2023 includes an adjustment to non-recurring costs to exclude the impacts of the American Fan, Cofimco and Cryo Diffusion divestitures.









_______________





Adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Chart Industries, Inc. is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to earnings per share in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Chart Industries, Inc. facilitates useful period-to-period comparisons of our financial results and this information is used by us in evaluating internal performance. Our calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to the calculations of similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Prior to the second quarter of 2024, the impacts of the mandatory convertible preferred stock dividend were excluded from adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Chart Industries, Inc. (non-GAAP). The impacts are now included in adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Chart Industries, Inc. (non-GAAP) and historical periods have been restated to reflect the change in treatment.



















RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)









(Dollars in millions)

























Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended





December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations





$





281.5













$





128.7













$





508.7













$





234.8













Capital expenditures









(20.5





)













(20.2





)













(120.8





)













(135.6





)











Free cash flow (non-GAAP)











261.0

















108.5

















387.9

















99.2































Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended





December 31,





















2024





















2023

















2024





















2023















Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from discontinued operations





$





(0.1





)









$





1.6









$





(5.7





)









$





(67.6





)









Capital expenditures









—

















—













—

















(2.6





)











Free cash flow (non-GAAP)











(0.1





)













1.6













(5.7





)













(70.2





)









_______________





Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that free cash flow facilitates useful period-to-period comparisons of our financial results and this information is used by us in evaluating internal performance. Our calculation of this non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to the calculations of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



















CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATIONS OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)









(Dollars in millions)

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

















Cryo Tank Solutions













Heat Transfer Systems













Specialty Products













Repair, Service & Leasing













Intersegment Eliminations













Corporate













Consolidated











Sales





$





150.2













$





288.8













$





316.9













$





350.7













$





0.2













$





—













$





1,106.8















Operating income (loss) as reported (U.S. GAAP)







$





21.1













$





75.7













$





51.1













$





85.4













$





—













$





(45.0





)













188.3















Operating margin











14.0





%













26.2





%













16.1





%













24.4





%













—





%





















17.0





%









Restructuring & related costs





$





—













$





—













$





0.1













$





4.1













$





—













$





0.4













$





4.6













Deal related & integration costs



(1)











—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















4.5

















4.5













Step-up amortization on intangibles and fixed assets from Howden acquisition









1.0

















2.6

















3.7

















34.9

















—

















—

















42.2













Other



(2)











0.5

















0.1

















0.2

















1.1

















—

















1.9

















3.8















Adjusted operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)







$





22.6













$





78.4













$





55.1













$





125.5













$





—













$





(38.2





)









$





243.4















Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP)











15.0





%













27.1





%













17.4





%













35.8





%





























22.0





%









______________







(1)



Deal related & integration costs primarily includes costs associated with integrating Howden and impacts from the 2023 divestitures







(2)



Other includes asset impairments, pre-Howden acquisition related tax assessments and other employee plan expenses.















Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

















Cryo Tank Solutions













Heat Transfer Systems













Specialty Products













Repair, Service & Leasing













Intersegment Eliminations













Corporate













Consolidated











Sales





$





205.6













$





255.2













$





217.0













$





340.7













$





(3.5





)









$





—













$





1,015.0















Operating income (loss) as reported (U.S. GAAP)







$





22.6













$





55.3













$





35.1













$





82.3













$





—













$





(39.3





)









$





156.0















Operating margin











11.0





%













21.7





%













16.2





%













24.2





%





























15.4





%









Restructuring & related costs





$





0.4













$





0.2













$





0.8













$





1.6













$





—













$





(0.7





)









$





2.3













Deal related & integration costs



(1)











—

















—

















—

















0.3

















—

















8.1

















8.4













Step-up amortization on inventory, intangibles and fixed assets from Howden acquisition









2.0

















1.1

















5.0

















38.0

















—

















—

















46.1













Other









—

















—

















0.6

















—

















—

















—

















0.6















Adjusted operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)







$





25.0













$





56.6













$





41.5













$





122.2













$





—













$





(31.9





)









$





213.4















Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP)











12.2





%













22.2





%













19.1





%













35.9





%





























21.0





%









_____________







(1)



Deal related & integration costs primarily includes costs associated with integrating Howden and impacts from the 2023 divestitures.







































































Q1 2024













Q2 2024













Q3 2024













Q4 2024

















2024















Sales









$





950.7













$





1,040.3













$





1,062.5













$





1,106.8













$





4,160.3













Operating income as reported













112.9

















167.8

















178.5

















188.3

















647.5













Operating income margin













11.9





%













16.1





%













16.8





%













17.0





%













15.6





%









Restructuring & related costs, deal related & integration costs, Step-up amortization from Howden acquisition and other one-time costs













58.4

















57.9

















57.4

















55.1

















228.8















Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)











$





171.3













$





225.7













$





235.9













$





243.4













$





876.3















Adjusted operating income margin (non-GAAP)















18.0





%













21.7





%













22.2





%













22.0





%













21.1





%









_____________





Adjusted operating income (loss) is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income (loss) in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that adjusted operating income (loss) facilitates useful period-to-period comparisons of our financial results and this information is used by us in evaluating internal performance. Our calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to the calculations of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



















CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING SEGMENT ORDERS TO PRO FORMA ORDERS, SALES TO PRO FORMA SALES AND GROSS PROFIT TO PRO FORMA GROSS PROFIT (UNAUDITED)









(Dollars in millions)

























Three months ended December 31, 2023

















Cryo Tank Solutions













Heat Transfer Systems













Specialty Products













Repair, Service & Leasing













Intersegment Eliminations













Corporate













Consolidated













Orders







$





157.6













$





324.7













$





399.8













$





328.4













$





(1.4





)









$





—









$





1,209.1













Less: Orders from businesses divested in the fourth quarter 2023









(0.4





)













(2.3





)













(0.9





)













(5.2





)













—

















—













(8.8





)











Pro forma orders (non-GAAP)







$





157.2













$





322.4













$





398.9













$





323.2













$





(1.4





)









$





—









$





1,200.3











































































Sales







$





205.6













$





255.2













$





217.0













$





340.7













$





(3.5





)









$





—









$





1,015.0













Less: Sales from businesses divested in the fourth quarter 2023









(1.4





)













(2.4





)













(2.4





)













(3.7





)





















—













(9.9





)











Pro forma sales (non-GAAP)







$





204.2













$





252.8













$





214.6













$





337.0













$





(3.5





)









$





—









$





1,005.1











































































Gross Profit







$





46.5













$





76.7













$





62.5













$





148.6













$





—













$





—









$





334.3















Gross Profit Margin











22.6





%













30.1





%













28.8





%













43.6





%













—





%





















32.9





%









Less: Gross profit from businesses divested in the fourth quarter 2023









(0.9





)













(0.8





)













(1.1





)













(3.1





)





















—













(5.9





)











Pro forma gross profit (non-GAAP)







$





45.6













$





75.9













$





61.4













$





145.5













$





—













$





—









$





328.4















Pro forma gross profit margin (non-GAAP)











22.3





%













30.0





%













28.6





%













43.2





%













—





%





















32.7





%



























Twelve months ended December 31, 2023

















Cryo Tank Solutions













Heat Transfer Systems













Specialty Products













Repair, Service & Leasing













Intersegment Eliminations













Corporate













Consolidated













Orders







$





608.8













$





1,114.2













$





1,341.6













$





1,100.8













$





(25.2





)









$





—









$





4,140.2













Howden standalone orders, net of Roots, American Fan, Cofimco and Cryo Diffusion divestiture impacts









20.2

















12.9

















89.4

















159.9

















(0.2





)













—













282.2















Pro forma orders (non-GAAP)







$





629.0













$





1,127.1













$





1,431.0













$





1,260.7













$





(25.4





)









$





—









$





4,422.4











































































Sales







$





640.8













$





891.2













$





819.9













$





1,029.2













$





(28.6





)









$





—









$





3,352.5













Howden standalone sales, net of Roots, American Fan, Cofimco and Cryo Diffusion divestiture impacts









7.0

















7.8

















73.7

















122.4

















(4.7





)













—













206.2















Pro forma sales (non-GAAP)







$





647.8













$





899.0













$





893.6













$





1,151.6













$





(33.3





)









$





—









$





3,558.7











































































Gross Profit







$





132.0













$





246.8













$





221.4













$





440.2













$





—













$





—









$





1,040.4















Gross Profit Margin











20.6





%













27.7





%













27.0





%













42.8





%













—





%





















31.0





%









Howden standalone gross profit, net of Roots, American Fan, Cofimco and Cryo Diffusion divestiture impacts









4.4

















3.7

















28.4

















23.3

















(0.1





)













—













59.7















Pro forma gross profit (non-GAAP)







$





136.4













$





250.5













$





249.8













$





463.5













$





(0.1





)









$





—









$





1,100.1















Pro forma gross profit margin (non-GAAP)











21.1





%













27.9





%













28.0





%













40.2





%













0.3





%





















30.9





%









_______________





Businesses divested in the fourth quarter of 2023 include American Fan, Cofimco and Cryo Diffusion. Pro forma orders, pro forma sales, pro forma gross profit and pro forma gross profit margin are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to orders, sales, gross profit and gross profit margin in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that pro forma orders, pro forma sales, pro forma gross profit and pro forma gross profit margin facilitate useful period-to-period comparisons of our financial results and this information is used by us in evaluating internal performance. Our calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to the calculations of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



















CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)









(Dollars in millions)

























Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













Net income from continuing operations







$





83.3









$





51.4









$





236.3













$





57.5









Income tax expense, net









27.7













7.2













78.6

















3.0









Interest expense, net









79.8













86.4













328.5

















289.1









Acquisition related finance fees









—













—













—

















26.1









Loss on extinguishment of debt









—













7.8













0.7

















7.8









Depreciation and amortization









69.9













67.9













269.9

















231.1











EBITDA (non-GAAP)











260.7













220.7













914.0

















614.6









Non-recurring costs:







































Deal related & integration costs







(1)













4.5













5.5













34.4

















44.9











Restructuring & related costs











4.6













2.3













15.7

















13.5











Amortization of step-up value of inventory from Howden acquisition











—













6.4













21.0

















24.6











Other one-time items







(2)













5.3













—













10.2

















4.5









Employee share-based compensation expense









4.6













3.4













18.9

















12.6









Unrealized loss (gain) on investments in equity securities and loss from strategic equity method investments



(3)











3.9













2.6













(0.4





)













14.3









Howden FX Hedge









—













—













—

















2.8











Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)







$





283.6









$





240.9









$





1,013.8













$





731.8









_______________







(1)



Deal related & integration costs primarily includes costs associated with integrating Howden and impacts from the 2023 divestitures.







(2)



Other one-time items includes costs associated with the termination of a pension plan and other plan expenses, asset impairments, pre-Howden acquisition related tax assessments and legal costs associated with a non-recurring item







(3)



Includes the mark-to-market of our inorganic investments in Avina, McPhy, Stabilis and certain of our minority investments as well as losses from strategic equity method investments.









_______________





The reconciliation from net income from continuing operations to EBITDA (non-GAAP) includes acquisition related finance fees and loss on extinguishment of debt. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income from continuing operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA facilitate useful period-to-period comparisons of our financial results and this information is used by us in evaluating internal performance. Our calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to the calculations of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



















CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION OF ORDERS TO PRO FORMA ORDERS, SALES TO PRO FORMA SALES, GROSS PROFIT TO PRO FORMA GROSS PROFIT, ADJUSTED EBITDA TO PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND OPERATING INCOME TO PRO FORMA ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (UNAUDITED)









(Dollars in millions)

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2023













Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023













Orders







$





1,209.1













$





4,140.2













Howden standalone orders, net of Roots, American Fan, Cofimco and Cryo Diffusion divestiture impacts









(8.8





)













282.2















Pro forma orders (non-GAAP)







(3)









$





1,200.3













$





4,422.4



































Sales







$





1,015.0













$





3,352.5













Howden standalone sales, net of Roots, American Fan, Cofimco and Cryo Diffusion divestiture impacts









(9.9





)













206.2















Pro forma sales (non-GAAP)







(3)









$





1,005.1













$





3,558.7



































Gross profit







$





334.3













$





1,040.4













Howden standalone gross profit, net of Roots, American Fan, Cofimco and Cryo Diffusion divestiture impacts









(5.9





)













59.7















Pro forma gross profit (non-GAAP)







(3)









$





328.4













$





1,100.1















Pro forma gross profit margin (non-GAAP)











32.7





%













30.9





%



































Three Months Ended December 31, 2023













Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023













EBITDA (non-GAAP)







$





220.7













$





614.6













Howden standalone EBITDA, net of Roots, American Fan, Cofimco and Cryo Diffusion divestiture impacts









(2.2





)













17.4















Pro forma EBITDA (non-GAAP)







(3)









$





218.5













$





632.0













Non-recurring costs:























Deal related & integration costs





(1)







$





5.5













$





44.9















Restructuring & related costs











2.3

















13.5















Amortization of step-up value of inventory











6.4

















24.6















Other one-time items











—

















4.5













Employee share-based compensation expense









3.4

















12.6













Unrealized loss on investments in equity securities and loss from strategic equity method investments



(2)











2.6

















14.3













Howden FX Hedge









—

















2.8















Pro forma adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)







$





238.7













$





749.2















Pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)











23.7





%













21.1





%































Operating income







$





156.0













$





390.7













Howden standalone Operating Income, net of Roots, American Fan, Cofimco and Cryo Diffusion divestiture impacts









(1.6





)













8.9















Pro forma operating income (non-GAAP)







(3)









$





154.4













$





399.6















Pro forma operating income margin (non-GAAP)











15.4





%













11.2





%









Restructuring related, deal-related, integration and other one time costs





$





57.4













$





209.4















Pro forma adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)







$





211.8













$





609.0















Pro forma adjusted operating income margin (non-GAAP)











21.1





%













17.1





%









_______________







(1)



Deal related & integration costs primarily includes costs associated with integrating Howden and impacts from the 2023 divestitures.







(2)



Includes the mark-to-market of our inorganic investments in Avina, McPhy, Stabilis and certain of our minority investments as well as losses from strategic equity method investments.







(3)



For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the acquisition and divestiture impacts to the GAAP amounts represent the impacts of the businesses divested in the fourth quarter of 2023 (American Fan, Cofimco and Cryo Diffusion). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the acquisition and divestiture impacts to the GAAP amounts represent the Howden standalone impacts prior to March 17, 2023, net of Roots which was divested in the third quarter of 2023 and the impacts of the businesses divested in the fourth quarter of 2023 (American Fan, Cofimco and Cryo Diffusion).









_____________





Businesses divested in the fourth quarter of 2023 include American Fan, Cofimco and Cryo Diffusion. Pro forma orders, pro forma sales, pro forma gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, pro forma operating income and pro forma adjusted operating income are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to sales and net income from continuing operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that pro forma orders, pro forma sales, pro forma gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, pro forma operating income and pro forma adjusted operating income facilitate useful period-to-period comparisons of our financial results and this information is used by us in evaluating internal performance. Our calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to the calculations of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





