Chart Industries reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.18, consensus $2.48

Reports Q3 revenue $1.06B, consensus $1.11B. Q3 EPS would have been $2.48 when considering negative $9.3M of foreign exchange impact (15c negative EPS impact net of tax) and a higher than originally anticipated tax rate driven by geographic mix (15c negative EPS impact). “We generated $174.6 million of free cash flow in the third quarter 2024 which was used for the reduction of our net debt and contributed to the decrease in our net leverage ratio to 3.04 as of September 30, 2024,” stated Jill Evanko, Chart’s CEO and President. “Continued demand across the majority of our end markets, our segments’ strong operational performance, the benefits of continued double-digit growth in our aftermarket business and earlier than anticipated cost synergy achievement resulted in record reported gross profit margin of 34.1% and record adjusted operating margin of 22.2%.”

