Chart Industries Q2 Profit Up, But Shy Of Estimates; Cuts Annual Outlook Lower Than View- Update

August 02, 2024 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, share movement)

Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) has cut the full-year outlook below the consensus estimate.

The company now expects adjusted EPS of $10.75 to $11.75, lower than the previous guidance of $12 to $14 per share for the period.

Annual revenue is projected to be in the range of $4.45 billion to $4.60 billion, compared with previous expectation of $4.7 billion to $5 billion.

Analysts, on average, forecast Chart Industries to post EPS of $11.76, on revenue of $4.68 billion, for the year.

GTLS was trading down by 2.50 percent at $150 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Q2 Results:

Chart Industries reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $51.8 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $2.2 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Chart Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $1.040 billion from $908.1 million last year.

Chart Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $51.8 Mln. vs. $2.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.040 Bln vs. $908.1 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
