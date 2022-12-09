Chart Industries Prices Public Offering Of Common Stock, Depository Shares

(RTTNews) - Chart Industries (GTLS), a service provider for clean energy and industrial gas markets, said on Friday that it has priced its previously announced offerings of 5.923 million shares at a public offering price of $118.17 per share.

The the company is also offering 7 million Depositary Shares at a price of $50 per share.

The net proceeds from the offering of the common stock and depository shares will be around $675.5 million and $337.8 million, respectively.

The company said it intends to use part of the proceedings towards the previously announced acquisition of Howden from affiliates of KPS Capital Partners, LP.

The company has granted the underwriters in each respective offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 888,550 shares up to an additional 1.05 million ADSs, in each case at the public offering price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.