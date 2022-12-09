Markets
GTLS

Chart Industries Prices Public Offering Of Common Stock, Depository Shares

December 09, 2022 — 08:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Chart Industries (GTLS), a service provider for clean energy and industrial gas markets, said on Friday that it has priced its previously announced offerings of 5.923 million shares at a public offering price of $118.17 per share.

The the company is also offering 7 million Depositary Shares at a price of $50 per share.

The net proceeds from the offering of the common stock and depository shares will be around $675.5 million and $337.8 million, respectively.

The company said it intends to use part of the proceedings towards the previously announced acquisition of Howden from affiliates of KPS Capital Partners, LP.

The company has granted the underwriters in each respective offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 888,550 shares up to an additional 1.05 million ADSs, in each case at the public offering price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GTLS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.