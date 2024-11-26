Chart Industries price target raised to $225 from $188 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Chart Industries (GTLS) to $225 from $188 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. President Joe Biden introduced a pause for LNG export capacity development, which caused delays on multiple projects, and consistent with recent news reports, UBS believes there could be expedited approval of pending projects with the new administration, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GTLS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.