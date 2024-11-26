News & Insights

Stocks

Chart Industries price target raised to $225 from $188 at UBS

November 26, 2024 — 08:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Chart Industries (GTLS) to $225 from $188 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. President Joe Biden introduced a pause for LNG export capacity development, which caused delays on multiple projects, and consistent with recent news reports, UBS believes there could be expedited approval of pending projects with the new administration, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

