Chart Industries price target raised to $200 from $198 at Stifel

November 04, 2024 — 07:56 am EST

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Chart Industries (GTLS) to $200 from $198 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company made good progress on their free cash flow and gave guidance for 2025 that “seems reasonable,” says the analyst, who believes valuation should improve if the company can “just execute on what seems to be a straight forward growth and cash flow story.”

