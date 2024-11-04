Chart Industries price target raised to $200 from $198 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Chart Industries (GTLS) to $200 from $198 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company made good progress on their free cash flow and gave guidance for 2025 that “seems reasonable,” says the analyst, who believes valuation should improve if the company can “just execute on what seems to be a straight forward growth and cash flow story.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GTLS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.