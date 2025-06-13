Chart Industries to Present at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference with CEO Jill Evanko

Chart Industries will present at the J.P. Morgan Conference on June 24, featuring CEO Jill Evanko in a discussion.

Chart Industries, Inc. will participate in the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference in New York, with CEO Jill Evanko leading a fireside chat on June 24th at 10:55 a.m. ET. The event will feature a live audio webcast available on the company's website, with a replay offered afterward. Chart Industries, a leader in energy and industrial gas solutions, specializes in the design and manufacturing of technologies for processing gas and liquid molecules, contributing to clean power, water, food, and industrial applications. The company operates 64 manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers worldwide, emphasizing transparency and governance in its operations. For more information, visit their website.

Potential Positives

Chart Industries will have its President and CEO, Jill Evanko, participate in a fireside discussion at a prominent industry conference, enhancing the company's visibility and leadership reputation in the energy sector.

The webcast of the event allows for broader audience engagement, reaching potential investors and stakeholders who are interested in the company's progress and initiatives.

The company emphasizes its position as a global leader in clean energy solutions, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, which could attract socially conscious investors.

Chart Industries showcases its extensive global presence with 64 manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers, demonstrating operational scale and capability to meet diverse market needs.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What is the date and time of Chart Industries' webcast presentation?

Chart Industries' webcast presentation is scheduled for June 24th at 10:55 a.m. ET.

Where can I watch the webcast of the fireside discussion?

The webcast can be watched on Chart Industries' website under the Events and Presentations section.

Who will represent Chart Industries at the J.P. Morgan Conference?

Jill Evanko, President and Chief Executive Officer, will represent Chart Industries at the conference.

What industries does Chart Industries serve?

Chart Industries serves various industries including clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrial applications.

How many manufacturing locations does Chart Industries have globally?

Chart Industries has 64 global manufacturing locations across several continents.

$GTLS Insider Trading Activity

$GTLS insiders have traded $GTLS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDA S HARTY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $70,422

JILLIAN C. EVANKO (President and CEO) purchased 350 shares for an estimated $52,622

JOSEPH ROBERT BRINKMAN (VP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 328 shares for an estimated $49,126

GERALD F VINCI (VP & Chief Human Resources Ofc) purchased 175 shares for an estimated $25,880

HERBERT HOTCHKISS (VP, GC and Secretary) purchased 84 shares for an estimated $11,917

$GTLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $GTLS stock to their portfolio, and 314 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GTLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTLS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

$GTLS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTLS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $GTLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ati Modak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $180.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $225.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Eric Stine from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $220.0 on 01/10/2025

ATLANTA, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a global leader in energy and industrial gas solutions, will present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference in New York. Jill Evanko, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside discussion on Tuesday, June 24



th



, and a webcast is scheduled for 10:55 a.m. ET.





A live audio webcast will be available on the company’s website at:





Chart Industries, Inc. | News and Events - Events and Presentations





and a replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event.







About Chart Industries







Chart Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social, and corporate governance issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe, and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers, and communities. To learn more, visit





www.chartindustries.com





.







Investor Contact:







John Walsh





Senior Vice President, Investor and Government Relations





770-721-8899









john.walsh@chartindustries.com









