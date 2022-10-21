Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Chart Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$93m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$775m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Chart Industries has an ROCE of 3.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 10%.

What Can We Tell From Chart Industries' ROCE Trend?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 3.9%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 139%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Chart Industries thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Chart Industries' ROCE

To sum it up, Chart Industries has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Chart Industries we've found 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

