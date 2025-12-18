Chart Industries Near Takeout Price While One Fund Scales Back a Nearly $1 Million Stake

Key Points

Austin-based Beck Capital Management sold 21,729 shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter.

The overall value of the position fell by about $3.4 million from period to period.

As of September 30, Beck Capital reported holding 4,710 Chart Industries shares valued at $942,632.

On November 14, Austin-based Beck Capital Management disclosed selling 21,729 shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS), which contributed to a reduction in its position of about $3.4 million.

What Happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 14, Beck Capital Management sold 21,729 shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) during the third quarter. The position value declined by approximately $3.4 million over the quarter, with the fund retaining 4,710 shares valued at $942,632 as of September 30.

What Else to Know

The GTLS position now represents 0.2% of BECK Capital’s total 13F assets, down from 1.1% the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: NVDA: $32.3 million (7.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: META: $16.1 million (3.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AVGO: $14.5 million (3.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MSFT: $14.5 million (3.4% of AUM)

NYSE: VRT: $11.6 million (2.7% of AUM)

As of Thursday, GTLS shares were priced at $205.29, up 11% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500, which is up nearly 16% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Thursday) $205.29 Market Capitalization $9.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.3 billion Net Income (TTM) $66.7 million

Company Snapshot

Chart Industries manufactures engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas sectors, including cryogenic storage tanks, heat exchangers, and specialty products for LNG, hydrogen, CO₂ capture, and other applications.

The company generates revenue through the sale of capital equipment, aftermarket services, leasing solutions, and process optimization for industrial and energy customers worldwide.

It serves a global customer base spanning industrial gas suppliers, energy companies, specialty end-markets such as aerospace and food & beverage, and emerging sectors like hydrogen and biogas.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered cryogenic and heat transfer equipment, with a diversified portfolio addressing critical needs in energy transition, industrial gases, and specialty markets. The company leverages its technical expertise and broad service offerings to capture growth opportunities in LNG, hydrogen, and carbon capture applications. Its global scale and integrated solutions position it as a strategic supplier to both established and emerging industrial sectors.

Foolish Take

Trimming into strength can be just as telling as buying on weakness, especially when a stock is trading near a fundamental inflection point. Chart Industries sits at the intersection of industrial execution and deal-driven uncertainty, and that combination rewards discipline more than blind conviction. Operationally, the business is firing. Third-quarter results showed record orders of $1.68 billion, up nearly 44% year over year, driven by strength in LNG, data centers, and clean energy infrastructure. Adjusted operating income margin hit 22.9%, and adjusted EPS climbed to $2.78 despite heavy deal-related noise. But valuation and structure matter. With Baker Hughes agreeing to acquire the company for $210 per share in cash, upside from here is more or less capped. Against that backdrop, reducing a position that had already shrunk to a fraction of assets looks less like lost confidence and more like risk management.



Notably, this trim comes from a portfolio dominated by mega-cap compounders like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta. Compared with those holdings, Chart is smaller, more cyclical, and now more event-driven. For long-term investors, the lesson is clear: Great businesses still require price and probability discipline, especially when catalysts limit future returns.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments that a fund or firm manages on behalf of clients.

13F assets: U.S. equity securities that institutional investment managers must report quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Reportable U.S. equity assets: U.S. stocks and related securities that an investment manager is required to disclose in regulatory filings.

Top holdings: The largest individual investments within a fund’s portfolio, usually ranked by market value.

Engineered equipment: Specialized machinery or components designed for specific industrial or technical applications.

Cryogenic: Relating to very low temperatures, typically used for storing or processing liquefied gases.

Aftermarket services: Support, maintenance, or upgrades provided after the initial sale of equipment or products.

Leasing solutions: Financial arrangements allowing customers to use equipment for a set period in exchange for regular payments.

Process optimization: Improving industrial or business processes to increase efficiency, performance, or cost-effectiveness.

Energy transition: The global shift from fossil fuels to cleaner, renewable energy sources.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



