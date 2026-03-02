Chart Industries Just Delivered $1 Billion in Adjusted EBITDA, so Why Did One Investor Sell Off $54 Million in Stock?

Key Points

No Street Capital sold 265,000 shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $53.70 million based on Q4 2025 average price.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end value of the stake decreased by $52.37 million, reflecting both trading and market price movement

The post-trade holding stood at 110,000 shares valued at $22.69 million as of December 31, 2025.

10 stocks we like better than Chart Industries ›

No Street Capital cut its position in Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) by 265,000 shares in the fourth quarter, an estimated $53.70 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, No Street sold 265,000 shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $53.70 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. As a result, the fund’s quarter-end stake was 110,000 shares. The total reported value of the position declined by $52.37 million, a figure that includes both the shares sold and changes in market price.

What else to know

The sale reduced Chart Industries to 1.53% of No Street GP LP's reported U.S. equity AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing include: NYSE: UBER: $114.39 million (7.7% of AUM) NYSE: FICO: $110.74 million (7.5% of AUM) NYSE: TWLO: $109.91 million (7.4% of AUM) NYSE: CVNA: $101.07 million (6.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: APP: $95.35 million (6.4% of AUM)

As of Monday, shares of Chart Industries were priced at $207.21, up about 9% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 17%.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $9.32 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.29 billion Net income (TTM) $66.70 million

Company snapshot

Chart Industries manufactures engineered equipment for energy and industrial gas sectors, including cryogenic storage tanks, heat exchangers, LNG equipment, and specialty products for hydrogen, CO2 capture, and aerospace applications.

The company generates revenue through the sale of capital equipment, aftermarket services, leasing, and maintenance contracts, with a diversified portfolio spanning four business segments.

It serves global customers in energy, industrial gas, power, food and beverage, aerospace, and emerging clean energy markets.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered process equipment and solutions for the energy and industrial gas industries, with a global presence and a broad product portfolio. The company leverages its expertise in cryogenic and heat transfer technologies to address critical applications in LNG, hydrogen, and decarbonization markets. Its diversified revenue streams and focus on innovation support its competitive positioning in both established and emerging sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

Chart sits at the center of LNG, hydrogen, and carbon capture infrastructure, but there are a few important things to consider here.



Starting with fundamentals, full-year 2025 orders climbed 13.4% to $5.68 billion with a 1.33 book-to-bill ratio, while backlog rose 21.5% to $5.89 billion. Sales reached $4.26 billion, up 2.5% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.01 billion, or 23.8% of sales.



However, fourth-quarter orders actually fell 23.8% year over year due to the absence of large LNG awards, and operating income dropped to $358.4 million for the year, pressured by deal costs and integration expenses tied to acquisitions. Plus, the Howden deal and the pending Baker Hughes transaction reshape the balance sheet and the narrative. Shares are set to be acquired at $210, leaving little upside, while better opportunities arguably exist elsewhere.



Within a portfolio tilted toward higher-growth consumer and tech names like Uber, FICO, and Twilio, trimming an energy equipment name that is up only 9% over the past year may reflect capital rotation rather than doubt.

Should you buy stock in Chart Industries right now?

Before you buy stock in Chart Industries, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chart Industries wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chart Industries, Twilio, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Fair Isaac. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.