Chart Industries Introduces Medium-term Financial Targets Through 2026

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its Investor Day later on Tuesday, engineering design firm Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) will introduce medium-term financial targets through 2026.

The company expects double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth CAGR of mid-40 percent on mid-teens organic revenue growth through 2026. It also projects gross profit margin of mid-30%'s in 2026.

The Company also will be providing an update regarding commercial and cost synergy numbers year-to-date and expected incremental cost synergies for 2024 given further visibility into savings opportunities.

