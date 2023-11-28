News & Insights

Markets
GTLS

Chart Industries Introduces Medium-term Financial Targets Through 2026

November 28, 2023 — 07:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its Investor Day later on Tuesday, engineering design firm Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) will introduce medium-term financial targets through 2026.

The company expects double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth CAGR of mid-40 percent on mid-teens organic revenue growth through 2026. It also projects gross profit margin of mid-30%'s in 2026.

The Company also will be providing an update regarding commercial and cost synergy numbers year-to-date and expected incremental cost synergies for 2024 given further visibility into savings opportunities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GTLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.