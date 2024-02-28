Chart Industries Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS):

Earnings: $43 million in Q4 vs. -$41.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.92 in Q4 vs. -$0.97 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Chart Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.25 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.09 per share Revenue: $1.015 billion in Q4 vs. $441.4 million in the same period last year.

