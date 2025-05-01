Chart Industries Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $49.5 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $11.3 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chart Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84.1 million or $1.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $1.001 billion from $950.7 million last year.

Chart Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.5 Mln. vs. $11.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $1.001 Bln vs. $950.7 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.