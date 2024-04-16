Chart Industries (GTLS) Secures Liquefaction Equipment Order

Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS recently secured an order from Black & Veatch to provide critical liquefaction equipment for the Cedar liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.



The company’s shares decreased 2.7% yesterday, ending the trading session at $150.10.

Inside the Headlines

The proposed Cedar LNG project is a floating LNG (FLNG) facility based in Kitimat, British Columbia, within the traditional territory of Haisla Nation. The project is designed to produce low-carbon Canadian LNG at a competitive cost for overseas markets by leveraging Canada’s ample resource of natural gas and British Columbia’s solid LNG infrastructure.



Per the deal, Chart Industries will supply key liquefaction equipment including the natural gas liquefaction cold boxes and brazed aluminum heat exchangers to the facility. This marks GTLS’ one of the biggest LNG, FLNG and small-scale LNG contracts in recent years.



Apart from helping to reduce carbon emissions, the Cedar LNG project will also support Haisla Nation’s economic and social development.

Other Notable Deals

Earlier this month, Chart Industries joined forces with GasLog LNG Services to explore the feasibility of a commercial-scale liquid hydrogen (LH2) supply chain. The two companies will collaborate to facilitate the worldwide supply of LH2 by utilizing GasLog’s liquid hydrogen vessel and Chart Industries’ expertise in cryogenics and large-scale liquefaction solutions.



Also, in March 2024, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company secured an order from Element Resources for its California-based green hydrogen production facility, Lancaster Clean Energy Center. Per the deal, Chart Industries will supply hydrogen liquefaction system, liquid hydrogen storage tanks, trailer loadout bays, transport, ISO containers and hydrogen compression for storage, distribution and heavy-duty fueling to the facility.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, GTLS stock has gained 18.3% compared with the industry’s 12.3% growth.

