Chart Industries Falls On Lower Q3 Earnings That Missed View, Outlook

October 27, 2023 — 10:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) shares are declining more than 8 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced a fall in third-quarter earnings on higher expenses. Adjusted earnings missed estimates. The company also reduced its earnings range and revenue outlook

The quarterly earnings were $3.4 million, down from $41.2 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.28 per share. Wall Street expected the company to earn $1.61 per share.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.05 to $6.25 per share, while the previous expectation was in a range of $5.70 to $6.70 per share.

Sales are currently expected to be between $3.45 billion and $3.50 billion, compared to its previous outlook range of $3.66 billion and $3.80 billion.

Analysts expectation is for earnings of $6.15 per share on revenues of $3.63 billion for the year.

Currently, shares are at $134.49, down 16.25 percent from the previous close of $146.58 on a volume of 486,879.

