CHART INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $GTLS Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHART INDUSTRIES ($GTLS) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported earnings of $2.66 per share, missing estimates of $3.15 by $0.49. The company also reported revenue of $1,106,800,000, missing estimates of $1,189,994,903 by $-83,194,903.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GTLS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CHART INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity
CHART INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $GTLS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LINDA S HARTY has made 2 purchases buying 6,000 shares for an estimated $353,729 and 0 sales.
- JILLIAN C. EVANKO (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 743 shares for an estimated $100,093 and 0 sales.
- PAUL E MAHONEY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $53,275
- HERBERT HOTCHKISS (VP, GC and Secretary) purchased 212 shares for an estimated $24,956
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
CHART INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of CHART INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,394,704 shares (-77.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $266,165,311
- WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 529,872 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,120,772
- UBS GROUP AG added 509,039 shares (+414.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,145,002
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 416,150 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,660,861
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 347,096 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,239,800
- MORGAN STANLEY added 336,784 shares (+34.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,271,858
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 301,060 shares (+23.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,454,290
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
CHART INDUSTRIES Government Contracts
We have seen $1,429,422 of award payments to $GTLS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FAN,VANEAXIAL: $569,421
- 8510713975!FAN,VANEAXIAL: $234,718
- 8510719672!FAN,VANEAXIAL: $117,359
- 8510489748!FAN,VANEAXIAL: $95,965
- ACTUATOR,ELECTRO-ME: $91,365
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.