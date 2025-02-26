CHART INDUSTRIES Earnings Preview: Recent $GTLS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CHART INDUSTRIES ($GTLS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,189,994,903 and earnings of $3.15 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GTLS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CHART INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

CHART INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $GTLS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDA S HARTY has made 2 purchases buying 6,000 shares for an estimated $353,729 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JILLIAN C. EVANKO (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 743 shares for an estimated $100,093 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL E MAHONEY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $53,275

HERBERT HOTCHKISS (VP, GC and Secretary) purchased 212 shares for an estimated $24,956

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CHART INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of CHART INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CHART INDUSTRIES Government Contracts

We have seen $1,429,422 of award payments to $GTLS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

