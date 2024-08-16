Chart of the Day: Will Rocket Fizzle?

The Chart of the Day belongs to the mortgage finance company Rocket Companies (RKT) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 7/16 the stock gained 18.89%.

RKT Price vs DailyMoving Averages

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business. It also offers Core Digital Media, a online marketing platform in the mortgage and personal financial product sectors; Rocket Money, a personal finance app that helps clients manage every aspect of their financial lives; Lendesk, a software services company that provides a point of sale system for mortgage professionals and a loan origination system for private lenders; Rock Connections, a sales and support platform specializing in contact center services; and Rocket Innovation Studio that recruits and mentors top technology talent. In addition, the company originates, closes, sells, and services agency-conforming loans. Rocket Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company operates as a subsidiary of Rock Holdings Inc.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

83.25+ Weighted Alpha

2.43 - 60 month Beta (New Today)

69.79% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

11 new highs and up 26.99% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 64.60%

Technical support level at $18.61

Recently traded at $18.49 with 50 day moving average of $15.20

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $37.90 billion

P/E 372.60

Revenue expected to grow 39.20% this year and another 16.10% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 500.00% this year and an additional 107.10% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 10 hold and 5 sell opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $10 and $17

Value Line gives the stock its average rating of 3 with price targets between $12 and $37 with a mid-point of $24 about a 30% increase

CFRAs MarketScope rates the stock a sell

MorningStar rates the stock a below average 2 star with Fair Value at $13.50 or 41% overvalued

29,140 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

