Chart of the Day: Why is Applied Materials Trending?

Today we are featuring semiconductor company Applied Materials (AMAT) . At the present time the Trend Seeker has a sell signal but it appears that might turn to a buy around $225.

AMAT price vs Daily Moving Averages

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. It operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

24% technical buy signals

43.09+ Weighted Alpha

60 month Beta of 1.56

51.22% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker sell signal but weakening

Above its 20 and 200 day moving averages

1 new highs and down 13.73% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 53.47%

Technical support level at $206.97

Recently traded at $211.83 which is below its 50 day moving average of $221.86

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $166 billion

P/E 24.37

Dividend yield .67%

Revenue expected to grow 1.50% this year and another 11.20% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 4.00% this year and an additional 15.30% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 15.38% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 19 strong buy, 2 buy, and11 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $198 and $300 with a consensus of $248

Value Line gives the stock its above average rating of 2 with price targets between $141 and $301 with a mid-point of $221

Value Line also reported on 6/21 when the stock was trading at $228 that investors should watch for a pull back to buy the stock - That may have happended on 8/15 when the stock bottomed at $205.30

CFRAs MarketScope rates the stock a 4 star buy with a price target of $243

MorningStar rates the stock an average 3 star with Fair Value at $193

116,530 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

