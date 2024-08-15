Chart of the Day: Welltower - Senior Housing Market is Growing

The Chart of the Day belongs to the senior housing REIT Welltower (WELL) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 7/29 the stock gained 10.89%.

WELL Price vs Daily Moving Averages (Barchart)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

50.39+ Weighted Alpha

1.18 - 60 month Beta (New Today)

39.43% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

17 new highs and up 12.77% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.20%

Technical support level at $116.84

Recently traded at $117.51 with 50 day moving average of $107.39

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $70.06 billion

P/E 29.06

Dividend yield 2.65%

Revenue expected to grow 14.20% this year and another 12.00% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 107.60% this year and an additional 30.70% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 11 strong buy, 1 buy, and 6 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $100 and $134

Value Line gives the stock its lowest rating of 5 with price targets between $100 and $194 with a mid-point of $147 about a 25% increase

CFRAs MarketScope rates the stock a 4 star buy with a price target of $132

MorningStar rates the stock an average 3 star with Fair Value at $107

42,750 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.