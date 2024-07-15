Chart of the Day: Royal Caribbean - Cruising Along

The Chart of the Day belongs to the vacation cruise line Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 6/24 the stock gained 7.69%.

RCL Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

79.79+ Weighted Alpha

Gained 67.56% in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

8 new highs and up 5.66% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 69.30%

Technical support level at $164.68

Recently traded at $166.40 with 50 day moving average of $150.89

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $41.99 billion

P/E 18.72

Revenue expected to grow 18.00% this year and another 8.50% next year

Earning estimated to increase an 62.80% this year, an additional 16.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 29.90% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 14 strong buy, 5 buy and 5 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $140 and $204 with a consensus of $165

Value Line rates the stock an above average 2 with price targets from $123 to $260 with a mid-point of $192 - a 15% gain

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a 5 star strong with a price target of $165

Morningstar rates it an above average 3 star with a fair value of $135 or 23% over-valued

60,830 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.