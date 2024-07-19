Chart of the Day: Piper Sandler - Investment Banking Pays

The Chart of the Day belongs to the investment banking firm Piper Sandler (PIPR) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 6/18 the stock gained 21.14%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, housing, and transportation sectors. In addition, the company offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, corporations, and government and non-profit entities. Further, it is involved in the alternative asset management funds merchant banking and healthcare to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

100% technical buy signals

89.99+ Weighted Alpha

Gained 79.34% in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

15 new highs and up 21.14% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 85.20%

Technical support level at $256.63

Recently traded at $260.09 with 50 day moving average of $219.32

Market Cap $4.56 billion

P/E 26.63

Dividend yield 1.32%

Revenue expected to grow 15.60% this year and another 16.50% next year

Earning estimated to increase 30.80% this year, an additional 29.40% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 10.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 1 buy and 3 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are a consensus of $266

Value Line rates the stock an average 3 with a price target of $282 about a 10% gain

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a buy

Morningstar rates it an average 3 star with a fair value of $243.28 or 5% over valued

2,310 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

