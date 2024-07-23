Chart of the Day: Napco Security Technologies

The Chart of the Day belongs to the security and protection company Napco Security Technolgies (NSSC). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 4/23 the stock gained 24.33%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and various peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

91.74+ Weighted Alpha

Gained 52.26% in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

13 new highs and up 10.07% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 60.36%

Technical support level at $53.99

Recently traded at $55.53 with 50 day moving average of $50.86

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.97 billion

P/E 42.77

Dividend yield .67%

Revenue expected to grow 11.00% this year and another 12.90% next year

Earning estimated to increase 84.70% this year, an additional 18.80% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 1.50% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 5 strong buy, 1 buy and 1 hold opinion on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $45 and $65

Value Line rates the stock an above average 2

CFRAs MarketScope rates it ahold

Morningstar rates it a below average 2 star with a fair value of $46.41 or 50% over valued

3,222 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

