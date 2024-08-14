Chart of the Day: Motorola Solutions - Coming In Loud And Clear

Motorola Solutions (MSI) was last featured on 6/18 when it closed at $382.82.

Author's Note: After some positive comments and seeing how many of you viewed last Friday's post on Beta I am going to add the 60 month Beta to the Barchart Technical Indicators I highlight every day.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the communications equipment company Motorola Solutions (MSI) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 7/29 the stock gained 4.55%.

MSI Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce. Its land mobile radio communications, and video security and access control devices include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, fixed video cameras, and accessories; communications network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Software and Services segment provides public safety and enterprise command center, unified communications applications, mobile video equipment, and video software solutions; repair, technical support, and maintenance services; and monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services to government, public safety, and commercial communications networks. It serves hospitality; manufacturing; military and defence; public safety; mining; oil and gas; transportation and logistics; utilities industries. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

51.21+ Weighted Alpha

.94 - 60 month Beta (New Today)

44.57% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

13 new highs and up 5.96% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 66.78%

Technical support level at $406.79

Recently traded at $412.00 with 50 day moving average of $389.70

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $68.85 billion

P/E 33.84

Dividend yield .93%

Revenue expected to grow 8.20% this year and another 6.00% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 11.40% this year, an additional 8.90% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 10.10% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave7 strong buy, 1 buy, and 3 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $375 and $467 with a consensus of $430

Value Line gives the stock its average rating of 3 with price targets between $355 and $529 with a mid-point of $442

CFRAs MarketScope rates the stock a hold with a price target of $450

MorningStar rates the stock an below average 2 star with Failr Value at $351 for about a 17% premium

20,350 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

