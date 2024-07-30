Chart of the Day: LendingClub - Hitting New Highs

The Chart of the Day belongs to the financial service company LendingClub (LC). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 7/12 the stock gained 15.70%.

LC Price vs Daily Moving Averages

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans. In addition, it operates an online lending marketplace platform. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

65.02+ Weighted Alpha

Gained 32.50% in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

11 new highs and up 31.56% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.49%

Technical support level at $10.91

Recently traded at $11.13 with 50 day moving average of $9.06

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.22 billion

P/E 31.91

Revenue expected to grow another 19.20% next year

Earnings estimated to increase an additional 157.10% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts gave 5 strong buy, 3 buy and 2 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $7 and $13

Value Line rates the stock an average 3

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a strong sell

Morningstar rates it an average 3 star with a fair value of $13.05 or 16% under valued

24,530 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

