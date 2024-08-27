Chart of the Day: Intuitive Surgical - Very Mixed Price Projections

The Chart of the Day belongs to the medical instrument and supply company Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 7/22 the stock gained 3.92

ISRG Price vs Daily oving Averages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. It also provides a suite of stapling, energy, and core instrumentation for its multi-port da Vinci surgical systems; progressive learning pathways to support the use of its technology; infrastructure of service and support specialists, a complement of services to its customers, including installation, repair, maintenance, 24/7 technical support, and proactive system health monitoring; and integrated digital capabilities providing connected offerings, streamlining performance for hospitals with program-enhancing insights. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, such as capital and clinical sales teams. It has a collaboration agreement with FluoGuide A/S for head & neck cancer. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Unlock $200,000 In Capital To Become a Full-Time TraderTop One Trader, a rapidly emerging prop trading firm, is offering an exciting opportunity for traders to access up to $200,000 in trading capital. With the potential to scale up to $5 million, this firm is becoming a notable choice for traders looking to expand their trading capabilities and make some money on the side. Traders are flocking to the platform for allowing users to keep 90% of the profits with easy payout schedule. With a focus on transparency, robust customer support, and trader growth, Top One Trader is positioning itself as a leading choice for both new and experienced traders. If you’re serious about advancing your trading career, click below to learn more.

Learn More The above is a paid advertisement. Barchart.com is not affiliated with nor does it endorse any trading system, newsletter or other similar service.

100% technical buy signals

61.04+ Weighted Alpha

1.39 - 60 month Beta

61.97% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

17 new highs and up 9.20% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 62.33%

Technical support level at $474.96

Recently traded at $476.91 with 50 day moving average of $451.35

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $170 billion

P/E 97.90

Revenue expected to grow 13.50% this year and another 16.00% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 16.30% this year, an additional 15.40% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 14.08% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 14 strong buy, 8 buy, 8 hold and 1 strong sell opinion on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $285 and $560 with a consensus of $483

Value Line gives the stock its above average rating of 2 with price targets between $388 and $694 and a mid-point of $541 for a 15% increase

CFRAs MarketScope rates the stock a 3 star hold with a price target of $483

MorningStar rates the stock a below average 1 star with Fair Value at $265 or 80% over valued

83,930 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.