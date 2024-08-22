Chart of the Day: Intercontinental Exchange - Investment Opportunities

The Chart of the Day belongs to the financial data and stock exchange company Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 5/15 the stock gained 14.13%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The company operates regulated marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives contracts and financial securities, such as commodities, interest rates, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as corporate and exchange-traded funds; and trading venues, including regulated exchanges and clearing houses. It also offers energy, agricultural and metals, and financial futures and options; and cash equities and equity options, and over-the-counter and other markets, as well as listings and data and connectivity services. In addition, the company provides fixed income data and analytic, fixed income execution, CDS clearing, and other multi-asset class data and network services. Further, it offers proprietary and comprehensive mortgage origination platform, which serves residential mortgage loans; closing solutions that provides customers connectivity to the mortgage supply chain and facilitates the secure exchange of information; data and analytics services; and Data as a Service for lenders to access data and origination information. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

41.21+ Weighted Alpha

1.06 - 60 month Beta (New Today)

36.68% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 6.92% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 77.21%

Technical support level at $156.88

Recently traded at $157.83 with 50 day moving average of $146.20

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $90.48 billion

P/E 27.16

Dividend Yield 1.10%

Revenue expected to grow 16.20% this year and another 5.60% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 7.80% this year, an additional 10.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 9.53% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 7 strong buy , 5 buy and 4 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $154 and $193 with a consensus of $169

Value Line gives the stock its average rating of 3 with price targets between $134 and $193 and a mid-point of $164

CFRAs MarketScope rates the stock a 4 star buy with a price target of $190

MorningStar rates the stock an average 3 star with Fair Value at $140

24,860 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

