Chart of the Day: Harrow - Eye Care Pharma

The Chart of the Day belongs to the eye care pharmaceutical company Harrow (HROW) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 8/9 the stock gained 20.76%.

HROW Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Harrow, Inc., an eyecare pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceutical products. The company offers ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology-focused compounded medications. It also provides IHEEZO, a chloroprocaine hydrochloride ophthalmic gel; ophthalmic solutions, including IOPIDINE, VEVYE, and ZERVIATE; MAXITROL eye drops; ILEVRO and NEVANAC, a non-steroidal and anti-inflammatory eye drop for pain and inflammation associated with cataract surgery; VIGAMOX, a fluoroquinolone antibiotic eye drop for the treatment of bacterial conjunctivitis; MAXIDEX and FLAREX, a steroid eye drop for steroid-responsive inflammatory conditions of the palpebral and bulbar conjunctiva, cornea, and anterior segment of the globe and the eye; TRIESENCE, a steroid injection for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases and for visualization during vitrectomy; and NATACYN, a sterile, antifungal drug for the treatment of fungal blepharitis, conjunctivitis, and keratitis. In addition, it offers TOBRADEX ST, a tobramycin and dexamethasone ophthalmic suspension; VERKAZIA cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion; NEVANAC, a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory eye drop; and FRESHKOTE preservative free (PF) is a lubricant eye drop. The company was formerly known as Harrow Health, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow, Inc. in September 2023. Harrow, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Unlock $200,000 In Capital To Become a Full-Time TraderTop One Trader, a rapidly emerging prop trading firm, is offering an exciting opportunity for traders to access up to $200,000 in trading capital. With the potential to scale up to $5 million, this firm is becoming a notable choice for traders looking to expand their trading capabilities and make some money on the side. Traders are flocking to the platform for allowing users to keep 90% of the profits with easy payout schedule. With a focus on transparency, robust customer support, and trader growth, Top One Trader is positioning itself as a leading choice for both new and experienced traders. If you’re serious about advancing your trading career, click below to learn more.

Learn More The above is a paid advertisement. Barchart.com is not affiliated with nor does it endorse any trading system, newsletter or other similar service.

100% technical buy signals

177.78+ Weighted Alpha

.77 - 60 month Beta

174.34% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

14 new highs and up 77.58% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 80.72%

Technical support level at $42.72

Recently traded at $43.40 with 50 day moving average of $27.38

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.56 billion

Revenue expected to grow 49.50% this year and another 41.20% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 23.70% this year, an additional 227.30% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 15.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 4 strong buy opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $44.80 and $50.00 with a consensus of $46.20

Value Line gives the stock its above average rating of 2

CFRAs MarketScope rates the stock a hold

MorningStar rates the stock an average 3 star with Fair Value at $49.59 or 10% under valued

2,720 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.