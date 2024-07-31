Chart of the Day: CommVault - Skyrockets on 17% Year over Year Revenue Growth

CommVault Systems (CVLT) was previously covered on 7/5 when it closed at $125.15 . It closed at $151.35 today after it reported total annualized recurring revenue grew 17% YOY.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the cyber recovery company CommVault Systems (CVLT) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 4/30 the stock gained 47.70%.

CVLT Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides a platform that enhances cyber resiliency by protecting the data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Operational Recovery that provides backup, verifiable recovery, and cost-optimized cloud workload mobility to ensure data availability and granular recovery; Autonomous Recovery for automated disaster and cyber recovery use cases to deliver backup, replication, and disaster recovery for all workloads, on-premises, in the cloud, across multiple clouds, and in hybrid environments; and Cyber Recovery for threat scanning to hunt for threats within backup data and cyber deception, and threat detection to provide early warning of attacks. It also provides Commvault Cloud's Cleanroom Recovery for organizations to be ready to recover by providing a clean, isolated, and on-demand recovery location in the cloud, as well as the ability to regularly and proactively test their response plans and recover quickly; and Commvault HyperScale X, an intuitive, easy-to-deploy and scale-out, integrated data protection solution to help enterprises transition from legacy scale-up infrastructures to the hybrid cloud, container, and virtualized environments. In addition, the company offers Commvault Cloud Air Gap Protect, an integrated, air-gapped cloud storage target that enables IT organizations to efficiently adopt cloud storage to ease digital transformation, save costs, and reduce risk and scale; and Commvault's Compliance that provides built-in reporting, auditing, and logging to help ensure data is not modified or deleted for legal and compliance purposes. The company serves banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy industries. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

133.89+ Weighted Alpha

Gained 94.31% in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

5 new highs and up 24.50% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 80.55%

Technical support level at $137.20

Recently traded at $151.35 with 50 day moving average of $118.49

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $5.40 billion

P/E 88.37

Revenue expected to grow 9.20% this year and another 9.70 next year

Earning estimated to increase 13.40% this year an additional 15.40% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 10.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

A Wall Street analysts gave 4 strong buy, 6 buy and 2 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts price targets are between $121 and $170

Value Line rates the stock its highest rating of 1

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a 4 star buy with price target of $163

Morningstar rates it a below average 12 star with a fair value of $123.22 or 22% over valued

5,600 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.