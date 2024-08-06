Chart of the Day: Buy on the Dip????? Not Yet!

Today I'm just going to put up the chart of Vanguard's Total Market ETF (VTI) and let it speak for itself. The chart will tell you when the bottom has been reached and the Trend Seeker will tell you when the trend has bee reversed. At that time I will buy in again but not all at once - probably about 10% per week. Please notice we have increasing volume on falling prices

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.