Chart of the Day: BGC Group - Profits in Financial Services

The Chart of the Day belongs to the financial services company BGC Group (BGC). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 7/9 the stock gained 7.81%.

BGC Group, Inc. operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options. It also provides trade execution, connectivity solutions, brokerage services, clearing, trade compression and other post-trade services, information, and other back-office services to an assortment of financial and non-financial institutions. In addition, the company offers electronic and hybrid brokerage, other financial technology solutions, market data and related information services. Further, its integrated platform is designed to provide flexibility to customers with regard to price discovery, execution and processing of transactions, Hybrid, or in various markets, as well as fully electronic brokerage services in connection with transactions executed either OTC or through an exchange. The company primarily serves banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, and corporations, as well as investment firms. BGC Group, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

89.65+ Weighted Alpha

Gained 96.44% in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

18 new highs and up 15.07% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 61.38%

Technical support level at $9.40

Recently traded at $9.39 with 50 day moving average of $8.67

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $4.70 billion

P/E 11.44

Dividend yield .53%

Revenue expected to grow 8.60% this year and another 8.40% next year

Earning estimated to increase 12.20% this year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 20.48% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

A Wall Street analyst gave 1 strong buy opinion on the stock

Analyst price target is $10 for a 6.80% gain

Value Line rates the stock an above average 2

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a buy

Morningstar rates it a below average 2 star with a fair value of $8.43 or 12% over valued

8,440 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

